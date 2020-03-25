e-paper
When Shah Rukh Khan was ‘disgustingly possessive’ about wife Gauri Khan, would not let her wear white shirts

In the past, Shah Rukh Khan was extremely possessive about his wife (then girlfriend) Gauri Khan and had issues with her wearing a white shirt because it was “transparent”.

Mar 25, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan used to be extremely possessive about Gauri Khan when they were in a relationship.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s relationship has stood the test of time - they have been happily married for more than 28 years now. However, things were not always so hunky-dory between them. During their courtship period, he was “disgustingly possessive” about her and even dictated what she should wear.

On Rendezvous With Simi Garewal in 1997, when Gauri was asked if Shah Rukh had always been protective about her, she said, “It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn’t let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think.”

Shah Rukh agreed that he was “downright vulgar” at the time and explained that his insecurity came from the fact that his relationship with Gauri was hush-hush, initially. “I knew her but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it’s a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just felt like...somehow to control, and I had become very cheap,” he said.

When asked how she dealt with Shah Rukh’s possessiveness, Gauri said, “I kicked him and left him for very long. He had to learn because I said, ‘Okay, bye. Otherwise you will never see me again.’”

 

Shah Rukh and Gauri’s romance blossomed after they met at a party. After hitting a rough patch, they briefly broke up, and she went to Mumbai on a holiday with her friends. He landed in the city to woo her back and went to every beach to find her, as he knew that she loved to swim. Fortunately, he found her at the last beach he went to, and there has been no looking back for them ever since.

