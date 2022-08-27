When Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he'll star with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan: 'Chaddi-baniyan bik jaegi'

Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Salman Khan a bunch of times but never with Aamir Khan. Considered the superstar trinity of Khans, the three have also never starred in a film together. Therefore, fans and media often ask them during film promotions and events if there ever will be a film which sees the three come together. (Also read: When Shah Rukh said he'd 'never been made aware of my religion here')

Something similar also happened in 2013 when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about working with Aamir and Salman. A person asked the audience, “Will we ever see Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan together in a film?” Shah Rukh took a sip of water before replying, “Aap afford kar sako toh offer kardo. Beta, chaddi baniyan bikk jaegi teeno ko sign karte karte (If you can afford us, offer us a film. Son, you will go broke signing the three of us)." He was speaking at the Agenda Aaj Tak event.

“A film can be made only when a producer-director offers it. So someone will have to do it. It will be very difficult. Make all three listen to your story, then all three have to like it. But if someone can make such a film, afford us, and can tolerate us (then it can happen). One will answer you 10 minutes later, one of leave before he even arrives, and the third one will say shoot at night, I stay up at night. It will be very difficult.”

Aamir and Salman have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna while Shah Rukh and Salman have worked together in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. They will also be seen in each others' upcoming movies Pathaan and Tiger 3. They have also previously made cameos in each others' movies and have a long-sustaining friendship.

