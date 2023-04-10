When Shah Rukh Khan was questioned about competing with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan in the 90s: I have made my own positions

Shah Rukh Khan made his film debut in 1992 with Deewana. The actor was the third Khan to make his way to the limelight after Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Invariably, during the course of their more than three decades of career, the actors have all been compared to one another. After he burst on to the scene with Deewana, Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Dil Aashna Hai in 1992, Shah Khan often had to state that he was quite different from the other two Khans. (Also read: How Shah Rukh Khan got to know about Divya Bharti's death: 'I was sleeping in Delhi and...')

Shah Rukh Khan entered the film industry after Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Salman and Aamir Khan both hailed from film families and grew up in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh came from a theatre background in Delhi. He became a star on the small screen with the series Fauji and Cirkus and was considered an 'outsider' to the film industry.

In a mid-90s interview with Lehren, Shah Rukh was asked about entering the industry after Salman and Aamir. He had said at the time, "Mr Salman Khan is easily the biggest star ever in terms of timespan. Mr Aamir Khan, I personally feel, is the finest actor in the country. Putting it politely, I have made my own positions. Some people very impolitely and stupidly, I feel, say I have displaced ABCD which I think is completely wrong. Everybody has their own style of acting and everybody is accepted not because they are copying others, or they've displaced others. [It's not that] he's better than Aamir or Salman, Ajay Devgn is better than him. This guy also has something, let him be, everyone is working at their own level."

He had also added, "The second thing is I have some acting talent. I have honed my technique. I can do a variety of roles. My face is not a regular sweet boy face or an action hero's face. It is a mixture. I can get away with a role like Deewana, I can get away with a little comic [film] like in Chamatkar, I can get away with a romantic[film] like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman."

Shah Rukh was last seen in the blockbuster hit Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action film featured the actor as a former RAW agent who returns to save the world against a rogue RAW agent named Jim (John). The actor also has the films Jawan and Dunki lined up for release this year. He is also said to have a cameo in the Salman-starrer Tiger 3.

