When Shah Rukh Khan was upset by 'rude and unfriendly' interviewer who told Katrina Kaif to speak in Hindi
When Shah Rukh Khan was upset by 'rude and unfriendly' interviewer who told Katrina Kaif to speak in Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan had once opened up about an incident during Jab Tak Hai Jaan promotions. He spoke about being cordial with an 'unfriendly' journalist but was still targeted later.
Katrina Kaif starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:09 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once opened up about an incident that took place during the promotions of his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. In an old interview, Shah Rukh had spoken about an 'unfriendly' journalist with whom he had been cordial but still was targeted later. 

Shah Rukh had said that though the entire team was late for two hours, the journalist had tweeted about the actor saying 'what does he think of himself'.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Shah Rukh Khan had said, "Today I was with my doctor when he said this wonderful thing that the problem with you Mr Khan is that people love you so much that everything you do, they take it personally. If I haven’t donated to a cause, people say ‘he has not donated, he should have’."

He also said, "When we were doing the promos of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, we came across a journalist who was rude and unfriendly. Katrina Kaif was talking in English and he was like, ‘No, it’s a Hindi interview’. The interview got over, I made him laugh, we danced and all had a good time. Soon after that, he tweeted, ‘What does Shah Rukh Khan think of himself making me wait for two hours’. But so had Katrina, Anushka Sharma and Yash Raj Films. Why was it made out that I was the one who made him wait? Am I some standard to bring down?"

Jab Tak Hai Jaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. In the movie, Shah Rukh played the role of a bomb disposal expert, Samar Anand. Katrina essayed the role of Meera Thapar and Anushka played a documentary filmmaker, Akira Rai.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Jab Tak Hai Jaan released in 2012. The film was written and produced by his son Aditya Chopra under their banner Yash Raj Films.

Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan fought with Aditya Chopra over Jab Tak Hai Jaan lines, was 'forced' to call onscreen mother 'tu'

Meanwhile, fans saw Shah Rukh last in Zero by Aanand L Rai. The film released in 2018 and featured Anushka and Katrina.

According to reports, a few months ago, Shah Rukh began shooting for Pathan by Siddharth Anand. The film is likely to mark his return after a hiatus of three years. Backed by YRF, Pathan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Reportedly, Shah Rukh had also started work on another movie, directed by Atlee.

shah rukh khan jab tak hai jaan katrina kaif anushka sharma
