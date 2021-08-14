When Shammi Kapoor was smitten by Madhubala, kept forgetting his lines out of nervousness: 'Hit by a thunderbolt'

Actor Shammi Kapoor, who first worked with Madhubala in the film Rail Ka Dibba in 1953, had once spoken about how he was in love with the actor. He had said he knew that she was in love with Dilip Kumar and yet he could not help falling in love with her.

Madhubala was one of the leading actors in the 1950s, well known for her beauty and talent. Shammi Kapoor, who made his film debut in 1953, first tasted success only in the late 1950s.

On his 10th death anniversary on Saturday, here is what he had said about his feelings for Madhubala.

In an interview with Rediff.com, Shammi had revealed his first reaction on seeing Madhubala. “When I met her on the set of Rail Ka Dibba for the first time, I could not take my eyes off her. I was like hit by a thunderbolt. I was so nervous that I kept forgetting my lines. And she was fully aware of the effect she had been having on me and was relishing it thoroughly.”

In the same interview, he revealed how Madhubala was then romantically linked to Dilip Kumar and Prem Nath and yet he couldn't help himself from falling in love with her. “Those days Madhu was romantically involved with Dilip Kumar on the one side and Prem Nath on the other. I kept wondering ‘Yeh Shammi Kapoor beech mein kaise aa gaya?’ (How did Shammi Kapoor land in between?) Since I was just a nobody at that stage, no one had bothered to associate my name with Madhu's. I must admit, in spite of knowing that Madhu was already in love, I could not resist falling madly in love with her.”

Shammi went on to marry another leading actor of his time, Geeta Bali. He had told journalist Rauf Ahmed how he married Geeta. He was quoted by India Today as saying: "Geeta was a year older to me. She had co-starred with my father Prithviraj Kapoor in a film called Anand Math (1952). She had also worked opposite my brother Raj Kapoor in Kidar Sharma's film Bawre Nain (1950). I was not sure how my family would react to it. But the apprehensions were momentary. I was adamant within myself that it had to be Geeta. She was the woman I was going to spend the rest of my life with. But, ironically, the hurdle was Geeta herself. A pragmatic, down-to-earth woman, she kept cautioning me, 'Shammi, I love you. I can't think of living without you, but I just can't marry you. I can't let my family down. They depend on me. They have nowhere else to go to'."

They eventually married in 1955 and had two children together--Aditya Raj Kapoor and Kanchan. Shammi died on August 14, 2011.

