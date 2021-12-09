When Sharmila Tagore travelled in a car without AC, windows shut to keep Raaj Kumar's wig in place

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 77th birthday on Wednesday. The actor, who ruled the silver screen in Bengali as well as Hindi cinema during the 60s, 70s and half of 80s, has several interesting stories to share from her days as a popular film star. The actor once had to travel in a car with windows shut and no air conditioning for the sake of her co-star.

Sharmila had worked with Raaj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Balraj Sahni, Sadhana and Sunil Dutt in the 1965 Yash Chopra film, Waqt. She once had to travel by car for a shoot sequence in Nainital but couldn't open the windows.

Talking about what made her do so, the actor once told The Telegraph in an interview, “I remember going to Nainital, driving with Raaj Kumar and, of course, he used to wear a wig. So he had this roomal (handkerchief) tied (round his head) so we could not keep the window down. In those days there was no air conditioning. So we had to suffer because of his hair and (a fear) his wig would come off.”

In another incident, she had to drive a car with Shashi Kapoor sitting beside her during a scene. However, there was a change in plans. “I also had to drive a car and I did not know how to drive a car. So we had to fake those shots. Shashi used to be very nervous about that. He said, ‘You know I have three children, be careful',” she said.

Sharmila currently lives at the Pataudi Palace in Gurugram. Her son Saif Ali Khan, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor, granddaughter Sara Ali Khan are actively working in films. Her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan is working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to learn the ropes of filmmaking. Her daughter Soha Ali Khan is also an actor but is currently on a break.