When Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra said he 'hated poverty': 'Dad worked as bus conductor, mom in factory'

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, had once opened up about his 'humble background', stating that his father was a bus conductor in London and his mother worked in a factory. He had also said that his hatred towards poverty made him want to become rich.

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday night for his alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography. Raj, along with 11 others, was arrested for creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

In an interview with Filmfare in 2013, Raj Kundra had said, "I come from a humble background. My dad moved to London 45 years ago and worked as a bus conductor whereas my mother worked in a factory. We never had it easy. I’m a self-made man since I left college at the age of 18. Whenever Shilpa checks me for spending carelessly, I tell her I have no qualms about enjoying the money I have made. My anger pushed me. I hated poverty so much that I wanted to become rich. And I did make a difference to my life. Shilpa respected me for that as she’s self-made too."

Raj Kundra had also said, "What irks me most about Shilpa is that she can get extremely hyper. I ask her to calm down. She’s become a lot more placid than before. Any major news and her whole world crumbles in front of her. I’m the calming factor in her life. Recently Rajasthan Royals got a penalty worth ₹100 crores. Puzzled she asked, ‘You’re smiling?’ I told her that nothing would change by being upset. Let’s go with the flow."

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Maharashtra, emails suggesting that Raj Kundra had bribed officials ₹25 lakh to evade arrest were sent by a Yash Thakur, another person accused in the pornography case. A similar amount was allegedly demanded from him as well. "ACB Maharashtra has confirmed that they received four emails from Yash Thakur in this regard, but his allegations of seeking a bribe from him and allegations against Raj Kundra bribing to evade arrest were quite vague in nature. The mails were forwarded to the Mumbai police for further action on April 30, 2021," the ACB official confirmed.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe, he had a tie-up with a London-based company that was involved in streaming pornographic content through a mobile app called Hotshots. While addressing a press conference, Milind Bharambe said that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty.

with ANI inputs