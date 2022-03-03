When Shraddha Kapoor was baffled at being offered erotic thriller by top filmmaker: 'Didn’t know how to refuse'

Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 35th birthday on Thursday. The actor has come a long way ever since she shot to fame with Aashiqui 2 and has since featured in films like Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho. Despite being the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and niece of actor Padmini Kolhapure, Shraddha had her own hits and misses and had to suffer being offered several trashy projects before the good ones came her way. Also read: Shraddha Kapoor poses for rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha, fan says 'looks more beautiful when clicked by you'

Shraddha made her film debut with Teen Patti which boasted of big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley. However, its box office failure led Shraddha to lose another film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production My Friend Pinto. Also, she was being offered projects that she found tough to accept

Shraddha had told Filmfare in an interview how she was offered several trashy films as she looked around for a good project. Sharing her reaction to being offered an erotic thriller by a famous filmmaker, Shraddha had said, “I didn’t know how to refuse him and rather coyly told him, ‘I’m not going into that territory for now’.”

Sharing about the losing out Bhansali's film, Shraddha said in the same interview, “Before Teen Patti released, I auditioned for a really important film. I was dying to get it. I worked day and night and gave the audition my all. But I didn’t bag the part. When I received the call (about being replaced), I went to my mom and told her what had happened. After that I asked her to leave me alone. I went to my room and cried on my bed non-stop for three days.”

Shraddha was last seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 3. She will now be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled next film. It will hit theatres around Holi next year on March 8.

