Shraddha Kapoor poses for rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha, fan says 'looks more beautiful when clicked by you'

Celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha has shared a picture of rumoured girlfriend – actor Shraddha Kapoor. The actor looks stunning in a pastel lehenga and diamond earrings as she looks away from the camera during a photo shoot. The two have been rumoured to be in a relationship since quite some time. However, none of them have confirmed or denied the rumours. Also read: Shraddha Kapoor: I don’t think talk about my personal life takes away the focus from my work

The picture was originally shared by fashion desinger Kresha Bajaj with the caption, "If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden. - Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden. Presenting the Lovestory Lehenga 4.0 with the beautiful and whimsical @shraddhakapoor." Rohan shared her post on his Instagram.

Photographer Vineet Vohra reacted to the post with heart-eyes emojis. Kresha Bajaj also dropped a heart icon in the comments section. A fan said, “You always click her the best,” with a heart icon. Cheering the two of them, a fan said, “Haaye main marjaavaan.” A fan even said, “Congrats guys.” A fan also called Rohan a “lucky guy.” One more fan said, “looks more beautiful when clicked by you.”

Last year, Shakti Kapoor had said that Rohan was a family friend but has not yet asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage. He had told Times of India in an interview, “Rohan is a family friend, I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha's hand in marriage.”

Without clearly denying their linkup, Shakti said, "Today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse? But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that.”

Shraddha was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3. She will now be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next and was recently in Agra to attend the filmmaker' wedding.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail