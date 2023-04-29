When Shriya Saran gave it back to a reporter who made her uncomfortable, fans say 'she nailed it'. Watch

Actor Shriya Saran, who will next be seen in the film Music School with Sharman Joshi, had a successful 2022 with two blockbuster films. She was a part of SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning RRR and Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. An old interview of the actor's, in which she refuses to answer a journalist's question about her body, is going viral online. The actor asks the journalist why only female actors are questioned this way, and says that she won't have the guts to ask her male co-actors the same line of questioning. (Also read: Shriya Saran wishes her daughter on 2nd birthday as Radha plays with her hair: 'You changed my life forever'. Watch)

Shriya Saran was last seen in the Kannada film Kabzaa.

The clip was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Shriya (clapping hands emojis)." One fan wrote, "Clear and Straight." Another stated, "She nailed it." Yet another fan commented, “She nailed it. Especially the 'you don't have b**ls to do that.'” In an old television interview, a reporter asks Shriya, "Even after so many years, unlike so many other stars, how are you maintaining like this?" She replies, "I will answer this question the day you ask this to every hero in the Telugu industry." The journalist continues her line of questioning and states, "I'm actually complimenting you."

The actress is uncomfortable by the statement and shares, "Why is that a compliment? It's like saying you are beautiful for a mother. I'm like no, you don't compliment a woman saying you're beautiful after having [kids]. A lot of people complimented... my friends saying 'Oh my god, I can't believe you have two kids, you look so pretty for a mother.'"

The journalist continues, "I'm just asking how you're looking so beautiful, what's the kind of care you're taking?" To which Shriya responds, "What does it matter as to how old I am and how many years I've been in the industry?" The journalist adds, "Because people started becoming shapeless after a period of time, many heroines." Shriya's final comment hits home as she says, "No, heroes do. But you don't have the b***s to ask them that."

Shriya married her longtime partner Andrei Koscheev on March 19, 2018 in Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter Radha on January 10, 2021. After the birth of her daughter, Shriya was seen in the Telugu films Gamanam (2021) and RRR (2022) as well as the Hindi films Tadka (2022) and Drishyam 2 (2022). This year, she also acted in the Kannada film Kabzaa.

