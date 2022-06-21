When Sobhita Dhulipala described her ideal romantic partner and marriage plans: 'I want someone who is…’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has appeared in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Ghost Stories, and most recently Major. She is, however, best known for her lead role in the web series Made In Heaven. While the actor has been quiet about her personal life so far, recent reports claimed that the actor was dating Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. However, the two actors have remained tight-lipped about these unverified rumours. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies allegations of spreading rumours about ex-husband Naga Chaitanya: ‘Grow up guys’

Although Sobhita does not speak about her love life, she has – in past interviews – spoken about what her ideal partner would be like, and what kind of a wedding she wanted. In an interview in 2019, Sobhita admitted her understanding of love comes from freedom, and that she did not want a grand wedding.

Speaking to Filmfare, the actor had said, “I understand what freedom means, so from there comes my understanding of love. I’ve become such a self-sufficient person, be it physically, financially, or emotionally. Hence I want to be in the company of someone who’s inspiring, creative, kind and curious about life. That kind of relationship can last forever.”

Sobhita plays a wedding planner in Made In Heaven, catering to the elites of Delhi with big fat weddings. Personally, however, Sobhita isn’t too big on lavish weddings. In the same interview, while speaking about her ideal wedding, she said, “One moment I’m attracted to the shenanigans of marriage, the great food, sindoor, gifts and celebration. It’s like a childish dream. But in reality, I’ve seen so many fall apart. If my partner expects me to be compromising, would I be willing to walk that extra mile? I don’t know. But I’m sure, if and when I get married, it won’t be a dhoom dhaam (full of pomp) wedding. I’m certain I’m going to wear a plain cotton saree, go to the registrar and get done with it.”

Sobhita is working on Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I, which features an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha. The actor will also seen in the untitled Indian remake of The Night Manager, which stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Sobhita will also return for Made In Heaven’s second season, due to stream sometime in 2023.

