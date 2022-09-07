When Sridevi said she didn't talk to Boney Kapoor for three months: 'I just used to wish him good morning and goodnight'

During an old media interaction, Sridevi said that she did not talk to her husband Boney Kapoor for three months. She said that she did so to prepare for her 2017 film Mom, which was produced by Boney. Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai. Also Read: Boney Kapoor shares Sridevi's throwback pic with his name written on her back, fan asks 'Who wrote it?'

During the trailer launch of Mom in 2017, Sridevi said, “For three months, I did not speak to Boney ji as a husband. I used to greet him good morning and after pack up, I used to wish him goodnight - that’s all we spoke. That was the only conversation I had with him.” She further added, “I am totally a director’s actor. I surrender totally to him (director Ravi Udyawar). I followed his vision and he did a wonderful job."

Sridevi and Boney married in 1996. In an old interview, Boney had recalled that he first saw Sridevi in the 70s while she was shooting for a Tamil film. They later interacted when Sridevi was shooting for her 1987 film Mr India opposite Boney's younger brother Anil Kapoor. They later started dating in the 90s and got married in 1996. The couple welcomed their first child, actor Janhvi Kapoor on March 6, 1997, just a few days after Sridevi's film Judaai was released. In 2000, Boney and Sridevi welcomed Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she attended a family function. She was attending a marriage function of actor Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, along with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney has spoken fondly of Sridevi on several occasions since her death. Speaking to Gulf News on his wife’s death anniversary last year, Boney said, “I am not looking for closure. I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she’s there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going.”

