When Sushmita Sen opened up on her Addison's disease diagnosis: 'Made me realise how health is wealth'

Sushmita Sen informed fans on Thursday that she was now recovering after having suffered a heart attack. The former Miss Universe has had a rough time of it since her Addison's disease diagnosis in 2014. In the past, the actor had opened up about her health issues and how 'traumatising' it had been for her to deal with the chronic illness. (Also read: Sushmita Sen suffered heart attack two days ago: ‘Angioplasty done, stent in place; doctor confirmed I have a big heart’)

In 2020, Sushmita had shared how defeated she had felt initially. She wrote on social media, “After I was diagnosed with an Autoimmune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness." She added that meditation with Nunchaku, a traditional Asian martial art form, was helping her cope.

In a column for The Week, the actor had also shared how the diagnosis caused to reevaluate her life, “Of all the lows that I have faced, my health has possibly been the one thing that did shake me up. I am suffering from Addison’s disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the adrenal glands do not produce enough hormones. I was diagnosed in 2014 and it has been pretty traumatising ever since.”

She added, “Having to be steroid dependent has a negative impact on you, but I thank God that at least I was in a position to get the best medical help and do what needs to be done. It made me question whether I would be able to sustain this long enough, how it would impact my kids and the responsibilities that I have. It made me question a lot of things and made me realise how health is wealth. It really is.”

On Thursday, the actor shared that she suffered a heart attack. Sushmita wrote on Instagram informing her fans and well-wishers that she was better now. She wrote, "'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

A few weeks ago, she began work on the third season of the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. The award-winning show was created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. It also stars Sikandar Kher, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Vikas Kumar.

