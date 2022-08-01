When Taapsee Pannu said she'd never date an actor: ‘There can be only one star in the relationship and that’s me’

Taapsee Pannu has always been forthright and straightforward. The actor, who turns 35 on August 1, has developed a reputation for not mincing her words, whether she is talking about her career or personal life. And this isn’t something new as well. Years ago, when she was still new--and relatively less stable--in Bollywood, Taapsee had declared she would never date an actor, claiming it can never “work out between an actor and an actress”. Also read: Taapsee Pannu recalls when a girl hit on her in Goa: ‘I felt nice about it’

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2016, Taapsee had said why she would never date an actor. “I believe that there can be only one star in a relationship. I am talking for myself. I can’t talk films at work, and then back home as well. I need a clear demarcation between my professional and personal life. It has been my effort to not mix the two. I have a life apart from my work. I feel your career is part of your life, and there are many other parts that make your whole life,” she said.

The actor had touched upon the topic a year prior in 2015 when she discussed her dating preferences in an interview with Bombay Times. “I am clear that there can be only one star in the relationship and that’s me. I personally don’t think it can work out between an actor and an actress,” she had said.

Taapsee is currently dating badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe. The Danish Olympic medalist played professionally till 2020. After retirement, he became the Indian team’s doubles coach. Mathias and Taapsee have been dating for a few years but she spoke publicly about him only this year. Earlier this year, in conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she had said, “It’s a very, very respectful relationship. I am very surprised. That’s the first time ever my father has not picked out a problem in something that I have done or chosen. First and hopefully not the last time.”

Taapsee was most recently seen in Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu. The Srijit Mukherji film received mixed reviews from critics but failed to work at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap’s sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa. She has several other films in the pipeline, including Alien, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? And Dunki, her first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

