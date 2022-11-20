When Tusshar Kapoor said he'd rather be part of this movie than get an Oscar nomination

Actor Tusshar Kapoor had once responded to a question on how he would react if he was nominated for the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars. In an old interview, Tusshar had said that he had no 'burning desire to win one'. The actor had also said that he would rather be a part of Golmaal 4 than win an Oscar. (Also Read | Tusshar Kapoor on raising son Laksshya as a single dad: ‘Different family is not necessarily a dysfunctional family’)

Tusshar has been part of the Golmaal franchise. The first film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006 and was followed by three sequels--Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017). All four films also starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari.

In an interview with DNA India in 2016, Tusshar said, "Firstly, this is too hypothetical. Secondly, even though I love the Oscar ceremony, I have no burning desire to win one. I'd much rather be part of a Sholay or a Mughal-E-Azam. If not, even Golmaal 4 is perfect."

Speaking about himself, Tusshar had said, "I can get in the OCD mode about cleanliness, order and about competing tasks! I get obsessed with the people I love! I have phobia of heights, lizards, unforeseen negative circumstances, and journalists like yourself! Inhibitions: I am still dealing with some stage fright, entering a party... need warm up and then I'm fine. I am not really superstitious anymore."

Tusshar made his debut in 2001 with the blockbuster Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, a remake of the Telugu super hit Tholi Prema, along with Kareena Kapoor. He then starred in films such as Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Yeh Dil, Gayab, Khakee, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Dirty Picture, Shor in the City, Mastizaade among others.

Tusshar will be seen next in his upcoming film Maarrich in which he essays the role of a cop. Written and directed by Dhruv Lather, Maarrich features Tusshar as senior cop Rajiv Dixit, investigating the brutal murder case of two young girls.

Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Anita Hassanandani, and Dipannita Sharma also feature in the movie. The film, presented by Tusshar Entertainment House in association with NH Studios, is set to release theatrically on December 9.

