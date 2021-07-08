Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
When Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan, sang Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Watch video

Vicky Kaushal once proposed to Katrina Kaif for marriage while Salman Khan sat in front of them. He also sang Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, a song from Salman's movie.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Actor Vicky Kaushal had once proposed to actor Katrina Kaif for marriage in front of actor Salman Khan. Vicky also sang Mujhse Shaadi Karogi during an event a few years ago. A video clip from the event recently surfaced on social media.

In the clip, Vicky Kaushal is heard asking Katrina Kaif, “Why don’t you find a nice Vicky Kaushal and get married to him? The wedding season is going on, so I thought, you might want to do the same. So, I thought I should ask you.” Reacting instantly, Katrina asks, “What?” Vicky then sings Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Throughout the video, the camera pans towards Salman Khan for his reaction. While he initially smiles at them, he later pretends to doze off on his sister Arpita Khan’s shoulder.

While Vicky waits for her reaction, the same song also plays in the background. A smiling Katrina then said, “Himmat nahin hai (Don’t have the courage).” At this Salman woke up with a startled reaction.

Vicky and Katrina have been rumoured to be seeing each other for over a year now. They are frequently spotted visiting each other. However, neither of them have publicly admitted to dating each other.

Last month, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had seemingly confirmed that the actors are dating. While speaking on Zoom's By Invite Only, he had said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Meanwhile, Vicky has several projects in the pipeline including Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Takht, and Sam Bahadur.

Katrina recently started the reading session for Sriram Raghavan's next untitled film co-starring South-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She is expected to begin the shoot after she completes Tiger 3. In addition to this, Katrina will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

