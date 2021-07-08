Shagufta Ali receives 'generous amount' from Rohit Shetty, says he 'never met me but went all out'

Actor Shagufta Ali, battling depleting finances due to poor health and no work, has received help from filmmaker Rohit Shetty, confirmed filmmaker and Indian Film & Television Director’s Association’s (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit. Ashoke said that Rohit has 'donated a generous amount, and we are really thankful to him for that'.

The coronavirus induced nationwide lockdown led Shagufta Ali to worry about survival and affected her health with the high blood sugar levels harming her eyes, for which the actor is currently undergoing treatment. She was diagnosed with diabetes in 2015.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Ashoke Pandit said, “When I found out about Shagufta Ali’s financial troubles, I reached out to her to know how we can help her. After understanding her plight, I spoke to Rohit Shetty who immediately agreed to help Shagufta ji. He has donated a generous amount, and we are really thankful to him for that. I am reaching out to more people from the industry, and I have got a good response so far.”

Shagufta Ali also told Pinkvilla, “It was done immediately, and I am very very obliged. I am so grateful and so thankful to him. God bless him for whatever he has done for me. He has never met me, we have never ever come face to face, I have never spoken to him on the phone, and he went all out and did something like this. I am absolutely grateful. The doctor is busy so I’ll be taking his appointment next week, and my treatment will begin again.”

The 54-year-old actor had told news agency PTI that she has been out of work since 2018. "It's a long treatment and an expensive one, for which I was facing financial troubles. So I finally opened up to friends in the industry, asking for help because I was unable to carry on without support. The pandemic has been difficult for everyone but I have been going through a lockdown for the past four years...When the work stopped, my stress levels increased. That shot up my diabetes. I tried to manage things on my own by selling off my car and jewellery as I didn't ask for help initially. I had no mutual funds or fixed deposits so the money came from there to run the house," she told PTI.

The actor said she has received aid from some of her colleagues from the industry, including actor Sumeet Raghavan, Sushant Singh and Neena Gupta.

She started her career in the late 1980s with appearances in '90s films like Hero No 1, Mehndi, and Sirf Tum. She gained recognition with the 1998 show Saans, on which she played Neena's sister-in-law Shakutala Suri. The actor went on to star on shows like Sanjivani, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and Sasural Simar Ka among others. Her last acting role was a cameo in the show Bepannaah.