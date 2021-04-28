Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Virat Kohli sang for Anushka Sharma, left her emotional. Watch throwback video
When Virat Kohli sang for Anushka Sharma, left her emotional. Watch throwback video

Virat Kohli once sang Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi for Anushka Sharma, leaving her emotional. Watch the throwback video here.
Virat Kohli sang Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi for Anushka Sharma a few years ago.

The entire country is in awe of Virat Kohli’s prowess on the cricket field, but did you know he has a hidden talent as well? In 2017, at the time of his wedding with Anushka Sharma, a video of him singing for her went viral online. He sang Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi for her at their wedding party.

Some guests took videos of Virat’s performance. As the camera panned to Anushka, she could be seen getting visibly emotional. Everyone burst into applause as he finished the song.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy, away from the media glare. In January this year, they welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika. They have taken steps to ensure that she remains out of the spotlight. They wrote personalised messages to the paparazzi after her birth, urging them to not photograph her.

On February 1, Anushka shared a picture of her and Virat with Vamika, and talked about experiencing parenthood. “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Virat, after hitting a half-century against Rajasthan Royals, blew a kiss to Anushka and dedicated it to Vamika. In a video that went viral online, he could be seen making a cradling gesture.

Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. While she is yet to announce her next project as an actor, she has been busy with production ventures. She produced the Amazon series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul under her banner Clean Slate Filmz.

