WhereAreThey Series: I felt my talent was not explored properly as an actor, says Ayesha Jhulka

The year was 1991. The film was Kurbaan. And the newcomer, Ayesha Jhulka, paired opposite actor Salman Khan won over everyone with her girl-next-door charm. Thus, began her rise to stardom, with hits such as 1992 films Khiladi and Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar cementing her position in Bollywood.

However, 1999 onwards, she started cutting down on the number of films, and the last full-fledged film she did was Ada... A Way of Life in 2010. Where did she go?

“I’ve been busy with a lot of things. I formed my own foundation for animal welfare. I’ve worked for stray animals, and used to be behind the scenes doing my bit. I also joined my husband’s business. I travelled a lot, which I couldn’t do as an actor. I’d only travel with the film unit and be back for professional commitments. I remember once going to the US five times in four months, it was too hectic. It was completely going haywire, I wasn’t even getting time with my parents,” she reveals.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

A student of fashion design at National Institute of Fashion Technology, Jhulka’s foray into acting was purely coincidental.

“I’m from Delhi, and joined films at a very young age. Children of our age never used to think about what is going to happen in the future. I loved watching films, the dancing. We were in Delhi, and never thought there could be an opportunity, but it just happened by fluke,” she recalls.

Ayesha Jhulka began her career in the film Kurbaan opposite Salman Khan.

The actor adds that there used to be no preparation like actors go through today when being launched. “Now they’re always with managers around, have people guiding them. Basically, more than you, others are shaping your career. We never had all this. When I did my first film, I didn’t even know if I’d get any more (work). It was like, ‘Ek film mein shauk pura kar lo’. Then one after the other came, I don’t remember planning anything. I was 16,” she tells us.

Over the years, with as may as five releases in a single year, things got hectic for Jhulka. She calls the busiest phase of career a “different high”. But admits doing three-four shifts in a single day did take a toll on her.

“For so many years, I didn’t even get the time to even think what was happening. We were working so hard, day in and day out, there was no time to even enjoy what you were doing,” she rues.

FADING AWAY FROM THE LIMELIGHT

The actor asserts that she consciously chose to cut down on work after realising she was doing it too much. “When I was young, I didn’t realise it. When you’re at that age, you also get roles which are similar — running around trees, love angles. One would’ve never thought that we should do some performance oriented roles. Uss age mein milte bhi nahi the, all the senior artistes used to get the mature roles in terms of performance,” notes Jhulka.

Over the years, she realised that she can’t do the “same typical stuff” anymore. She reasons, “I wanted to do something that’s going to be performance oriented. I felt my talent was not really explored the way I could have performed. That wouldn’t have happened if I was in this rat race. I consciously cut down on films after my biggest hit, Dalaal (1993). I’m glad I did, otherwise I’d have been doing the same stuff.”

She also rejected a lot of offers for TV shows too. “I didn’t want to do anything and everything,” asserts Jhulka.

OPEN TO MAKING COMEBACK

Does she miss being in the limelight? Jhulka says she misses the arc lights instead. “I may not miss being in the limelight as much, but I definitely miss working in films because that has always been my first love. I’ve always loved being in front of the camera, on set. I’m passionate about doing good work. Luckily, now a lot of good projects are coming my way, I’m considering web shows. I’m an ardent fan,” she signs off.