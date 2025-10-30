Who is the actress opposite Agastya Nanda in Ikkis? Simar Bhatia has a special connection with Akshay Kumar

Actor Agastya Nanda is all set to make his big screen debut with Ikkis, and starring with him in the lead role is Simar Bhatia. She will make her Bollywood debut with the film. But did you know that she is related to actor Akshay Kumar? Simar Bhatia is the niece of Akshay Kumar.

Who is Simar Bhatia?

Simar is the daughter of Akshay's sister Alka Bhatia. Akshay has, time and again, heaped praises on his niece Simar. On Wednesday, too, after the release of Ikkis trailer, Akshay took to his Instagram Stories and shared the trailer along with a sweet note for Simar.

Akshay, Twinkle's posts for Simar

He wrote, "My little Simi's not so little anymore...from your living room performances to the big screen in #Ikkis, heart bursting with pride! (Red heart emoji) @simarbhatia18. And Agastya, what screen presence! Wishing the whole team huge success (raised hands emoji)." Reacting to it, Simar wrote, "Forever your little Simi. Thank you for everything. Love you."

Akshay and Twinkle shared notes on Instagram Stories.

His wife-author, Twinkle Khanna, also shared a note for Simar. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Our @simarbhatia18 now belongs to the world. So refreshingly natural. Well done, my talented little one (red heart emojis)." Simar, reacting to it, said, "Thank you so much for this. People pay for your words. I just got blessed."

Earlier this year, in March, Akshay attended HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2025 along with Simar.

In January, Akshay had shared a post for her on Instagram. Sharing a picture of a newspaper featuring Simar, Akshay had captioned it, "I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that’s the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child’s photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today and she would have said ‘Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai (Dear, Simmar, you have done wonders)’. Bless you my baby, the sky is yours."

About Simar's debut film

In the film, Simar will essay the role of the love interest of Agastya's character, Arun Khetarpal. Ikkis, which will be directed by Sriram Raghavan, will release in December this year. The upcoming war drama is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal. The film also features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan via Maddock Films.