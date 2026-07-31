Who is Vinnie Takair? Aryan Khan's London casino outing with a Danish singer sparks fresh dating rumours

The most recent outing of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, in London has been making the rounds on social media. The Khan family, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, has been on vacation in London for a while now. After the recent spotting of the SRK with Suhana and Gauri, Aryan Khan was spotted on a late-night outing.

Aryan Khan's latest London appearance with Vinnie Takair ignites romance rumours.

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The star kid, who had debuted as a director through the popular Netflix series The Ba*ds of Bollywood last year, was seen in the company of a mysterious woman. Videos showing both of them leaving a London casino have become a talk of the town, with people speculating about dating rumours.

London outing sparks dating speculation

A few videos circulating on social media show Aryan with the mysterious lady after he stopped to take a picture with a fan. It didn’t take long for the internet to identify the mystery woman. She is a Danish singer, Vinnie Takair, who was leaving a casino in London with Aryan. Both Aryan and Vinnie were dressed in matching black ensembles as they waited for their car outside the casino.

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, Vinnie has been posting pictures from her London visit on Instagram. But Aryan has not featured in any of them. Nevertheless, her keen followers managed to spot that she and Aryan follow each other on Instagram. Additionally, it seems they have mutual friends, which makes people believe they have known each other for some time now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, Vinnie has been posting pictures from her London visit on Instagram. But Aryan has not featured in any of them. Nevertheless, her keen followers managed to spot that she and Aryan follow each other on Instagram. Additionally, it seems they have mutual friends, which makes people believe they have known each other for some time now. {{/usCountry}}

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Previously, Aryan was rumoured to be dating Brazilian model and actor Larissa Bonesi, who had appeared in promotional campaigns for his luxury streetwear line, D'YAVOL X. She had also attended the premiere of his directorial debut in Mumbai.

Who is Vinnie Takair?

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Vinnie Takair is a Danish music artist. She has close to 11,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts updates on her music and travels. In her Instagram profile, she cites Copenhagen and Mumbai as her two cities. She has performed gigs in Mumbai on several occasions and shared music videos for her songs, such as Shining Lights, Maybe I Love You, and Tro Mig.

Aryan is expanding beyond films

Alongside his career in the entertainment industry, Aryan has been expanding his entrepreneurial side. It is also believed that, apart from being on vacation with his family in London, the young filmmaker is ready to promote his premium brand, D'YAVOL Spirits. It is a premium alcohol line that he has co-created with his father, Shah Rukh. It is set to launch in the UK market