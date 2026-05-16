Why Delhi HC allowed Dhurandhar 2 OTT release with alleged ‘unauthorised’ song; asked for 50 lakh deposit | Explained

In early April, Trimurti Films filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios and Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd over ‘unauthorised usage’ of the song Tirchhi Topiwale from the 1989 film Tridev in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, the Delhi High Court allowed the filmmakers to proceed with the OTT release of the film with the track Rang De Lal (Oye Oye), which contains a portion of the song. An explainer on why this was allowed.

Delhi HC allows Dhurandhar 2 OTT release with Rang De Lal

Dhurandhar 2 makers have been accused of using Tirchhi Topiwale song without permission.

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According to PTI, the HC rejected a plea by Tridev filmmaker Trimurti Films seeking an injunction against the streaming of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on OTT platforms. This included using the allegedly unauthorised song Tirchhi Topiwale. In the order passed on May 14, the court observed that the film was released with the song in cinema halls (on March 19) and restraining its OTT release would ‘result in an incongruous situation’ and be ‘inconceivable’.

However, the court noted that Trimurti Films could be awarded adequate damages if it succeeded in proving its case. Super Cassettes, widely known as T-Series, was asked to deposit ₹50 lakh with the court within four weeks. The HC also stated that the makers invested large sums of money, time and effort into the film on the basis of their agreement with T-Series, which cannot be put in a ‘detrimental or disadvantageous’ position.

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{{^usCountry}} T-Series has remixed Tridev songs before {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} T-Series has remixed Tridev songs before {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The HC noted that T-Series asserted complete rights over Tirchhi Topiwale by actual use and exploitation of songs from Tridev and by incorporating them into remixed versions for two earlier films, yet no action was taken. “(The court cannot) direct them to undergo huge financial losses merely at the askance of the plaintiff, as and when the plaintiff chooses to awaken from its deep slumber,” the court said. In April, the HC referred the dispute over the Tridev song to mediation, but as of May, the parties' mediation talks have failed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The HC noted that T-Series asserted complete rights over Tirchhi Topiwale by actual use and exploitation of songs from Tridev and by incorporating them into remixed versions for two earlier films, yet no action was taken. “(The court cannot) direct them to undergo huge financial losses merely at the askance of the plaintiff, as and when the plaintiff chooses to awaken from its deep slumber,” the court said. In April, the HC referred the dispute over the Tridev song to mediation, but as of May, the parties' mediation talks have failed. {{/usCountry}}

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A ‘Raw & Undekha’ version of Dhurandhar 2 began streaming outside India on Netflix from May 14-15. The film will have a digital premiere in India only on JioHotstar on June 4 at 7 PM. It will be available to stream from June 5. Given that the version streaming abroad has uncensored scenes featuring graphic violence, cuss words, beheadings and more, it remains to be seen if the same cut will stream in India. Aditya Dhar directed the Dhurandhar films that star Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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