Why Kareena Kapoor fought with Zoya Akhtar at a party, said 'you won't be a director'; Shah Rukh Khan had to intervene

Zoya Akhtar celebrated her birthday on October 14. The filmmaker turned 50. Zoya, who has directed films like Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, was once told by Kareena Kapoor that she ‘won't be a director' if she did not think Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) was the ‘best film ever made’. Zoya had recalled her fight with Kareena over DDLJ in an old episode of Koffee With Karan. Also read: Zoya Akhtar says The Archies is based on Anglo-Indian community after facing flak for being 'unrelatable'

In 2004, Zoya had appeared alongside filmmaker Rohit Shetty on the Karan Johar chat show. During the episode, Zoya revealed that although she liked Kareena and the two got along very well, Kareena had once fought with her over DDLJ. Zoya had said the bizarre incident took place a long time ago.

The filmmaker had said on Koffee With Karan that at a party at Shah Rukh Khan's house, Kareena and herself had gotten into a discussion on films. Kareena had then asked Zoya if she liked Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge When Zoya said she liked the film, Kareena had asked her that after watching DDLJ did she ‘want to run behind a train’? When Zoya responded with ‘no’, Kareena asked her if DDLJ was her favourite film? Zoya said to Kareena that she liked it a lot, but DDLJ was not her favourite film, it is then that Kareena had told Zoya that she will never make a movie.

Zoya Akhtar said on the show that Kareena had told her, "If you don't think Dilwale (DDLJ) is the best film ever made then you won't be a director.” Zoya added that Shah Rukh had to intervene and calm Kareena and Zoya at the party after their argument.

Zoya Akhtar made her Bollywood debut as a director with Luck by Chance (2009). Since then she has made films with stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy), and Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra (Dil Dhadakne Do), and many others. Her parents are screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, while filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar is her brother. Zoya is gearing up for the release of The Archies, a live-action musical film adaptation of the comic book of the same name, which will mark the acting debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

