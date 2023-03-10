Aditya Chopra works with so many actresses, why should I not work with other producers: Rani Mukerji

In the upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, Rani Mukerji stars as an Indian mother whose children are taken away from her in a foreign country. The drama is produced by Emmay Entertainment and will be released on March 17. The actor attended a promotional event for the film where she met with Sagarika Chakaraborty, the mother on whose life the film is inspired from, and got emotional upon seeing her. (Also read: Rani Mukerji cries after meeting woman whose story inspired Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Rani, who has mostly starred in husband Aditya Chopra's productions in the last few years, said she is not limited to only working with Yash Raj Films and is open to working with others as well. Furthermore, she shared that Aditya was quite moved by her performance in the film and told her 'well done' on her performance. Aditya and Rani were married in 2014 and have a daughter Adira Chopra who was born in 2015.

At the event, Rani also spoke about working with other production houses and shared Aditya's reaction after seeing the film. She said, "My husband works with so many actresses, why should I not work with other producers? All I need is a good script - be it YRF or otherwise. Adi was shocked seeing the film. He was deeply moved and I don't think I have seen him so moved in any film."

She added, "Last he was so moved is when Yash uncle passed away. He is a parent today, so it hit him. He was very sweet and gave me a side hug as if I am his child. He said well done and I said, thank you. It was a moment because Adi praises me behind my back. I think he could not stop himself and he was moved by the film."

Last month, the Netflix docu-series had the first exclusive interview with Aditya after several decades. The reclusive producer opened up to director Smriti Mundhra about the history and legacy of Yash Raj Films which was founded by his father, filmmaker Yash Chopra. Rani was also featured in the series which had many other A-list stars from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan and many others.

