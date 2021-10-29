Why Shreyas Talpade believes that digital is the way to attract younger audience to live theatre

When the world adapted the digitisation, the live theatre scene also pivoted and went the online way, something that actor Shreyas Talpade feels was the need of the hour. The actor-filmmaker himself started Nine Rasa, an OTT platform dedicated to theatre and performing arts.

“We started to help the theatre community but the response we are getting for it has been amazing. People want to watch online theatre. The young age group people… I thought that only the older generation would be more keen about watching theatre but it is the young people who are flocking to the platform for online theatre. I feel online is the way of life for everyone,” shares Talpade.

The 46-year-old, however, is quick to add that he understands that experience of live is unmatchable.

“The magic of live is different. But there are people who are like we will watch plays live when it happens but for now they are making the most of digital platforms. If the younger generation takes to it then I know that I have taken the right call,” he explains.

His OTT platform has “already shot almost 25 odd plays at a stretch” and is inspired to shoot more content.

Talpade believes that in the absence of the live theatres scene, the younger population, which earlier didn’t venture to the theatres to watch plays, are now getting into the habit of watching plays online.

“Digital is inculcating in them the play watching habit and also informing them about live theatre. If you can’t go to theatres then we are making theatre come to you. And we will speak to them in the language the younger people are comfortable with. If they are comfortable with digital then so be it. The idea is to create an ecosystem for theatre, whether you do it online or through live shows, it does not matter,” he continues, “Eventually theatre is what needs to stay alive and keep growing. It is our best and finest art form. The content is different and that is what the younger audience needs to know about.”

