Here's why Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is releasing on a Sunday, and not a Friday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 16, 2023 01:59 PM IST

Yash Raj Films, the banner behind Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 have a ‘strategic’ reason behind choosing Sunday, November 12 as the release date.

We always knew that Tiger 3, the latest instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was always going to release on Diwali 2023. But as Yash Raj Films dropped the trailer on Monday, it also unveiled the film's exact release date: November 12. It's Diwali, makes sense. But curiously, it's also a Sunday. (Also Read: Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan has to choose between country and family, Katrina Kaif fights in towel. Watch)

Why on a Sunday?

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi on the poster of Tiger 3

Ideally, Tiger 3 would have released on a Friday, or even a Wednesday in the case of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, the predecessor in the YRF Spy Universe. Sidharth Anand's blockbuster released on Wednesday, January 25, a day before the national holiday of Republic Day. It allowed the film to gain a great kickstart at the domestic box office.

But Tiger 3 won't release on Friday, November 10, on the occasion of Dhanteras. It's not a holiday for everyone, but the decision to move the release date to 2 days later on Sunday, November 12, is rather curious.

As per a press note obtained by the production house, it stated, “Complex release window this Diwali has prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan. 2023 is the year of ‘Adhik Maas,’ which has led to complications regarding festival dates. This year, Monday, November 13, is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period, which will aid in collections through the week.”

Clear two-day window for The Marvels

The unique release strategy by YRF, however, has allowed Nia DaCosta's superhero film The Marvels, starring Brie Larson in the lead, to enjoy a two-day window sans any big Bollywood competition. It is slated to release in Indian cinemas on Friday, November 10.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra, and will see a cameo by Shah Rukh as Pathaan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
Salman Khan katrina kaif
