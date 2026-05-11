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Why was Rakul Preet Singh walking outside a safari vehicle? Gir officials clarify viral video: ‘No rules were violated’

Officials clarify that Rakul Preet Singh's viral video was filmed outside Gir National Park's restricted zone.

May 11, 2026 12:58 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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A video featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh during her recent visit to Gir National Park has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate among netizens over wildlife safety rules and celebrity privilege. The clip showed the actor walking near a safari vehicle during what appeared to be a jungle safari, prompting several social media users to question whether forest regulations had been violated. Many pointed out that tourists are generally prohibited from stepping out of safari vehicles inside protected wildlife zones.

A video featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh during her recent visit to Gir National Park has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate among netizens over wildlife safety rules and celebrity privilege.(Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar)

Reports suggest that Rakul had visited the park along with the team of the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do ahead of the movie’s release. The video soon spread online, with users debating whether celebrities receive special treatment inside restricted forest areas.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh put ‘catfight’ rumours with Wamiqa Gabbi to rest: ‘Who has seen?’

Forest officials respond to the controversy

Following the online backlash, officials from Gir National Park issued a clarification, stating that the viral visuals were not shot inside the restricted sanctuary zone. According to authorities, the footage was captured outside the designated entry point of the sanctuary.

“Our restricted zone begins only after the sanctuary entry point. No rules were violated. We have already clarified this through our official Twitter handle,” the statement concluded.

What’s next for Rakul Preet Singh?

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026. It is a sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

 
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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