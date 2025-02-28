Wild 'polka dot voodoo' theory resurfaces as internet celebrates Kiara Advani's pregnancy announcement

Fans are excited for Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as the two stars dropped a surprise announcement that they are expecting their first child together. The internet, however, was quick to conclude that the ‘polka dot theory’ is real, based on the actor's polka-themed outfits in the past. (Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy with adorable picture: 'The greatest gift of our lives coming soon') Kiara Advani's pregnancy announcement has sent internet into talking about a polka-dot theory.

The theory stems from the speculation and past evidences that when celebrities are pregnant they often turn up in polka dots. The most viral example of the same was Anushka Sharma who announced her pregnancy in 2020 wearing a polka dotted dress. Kareena Kapoor had also opted for a polka dotted dress as part of her maternity wardrobe.

Kiara's polka dress magic?

It was just two months ago when Kiara posted a picture with Sidharth in a stylish polka-dot dress for to wish fans during Christmas 2024. It featured a fitted yet flowy, draped design and also came with a small triangular cutout on the front.

Reacting to the pregnancy announcement, a fan commented on X, “the polka dot theory is real bro 😭😂 it always stays undefeated. kiara and sid are expecting soon 🥺💙” A second fan said, “That polka dot dress meme is REAL!” A comment read, “polka dots dress proving it's power yet again, congratulations kiara and sid.”

Many in social media commented on the impact of the polka dot dress.

Fan reactions

Meanwhile, a Reddit post had also reacted to the polka dotted dress when the actor had posted the picture two months ago. A user commented, “Wait kiara is wearing that infamous polka dot dress, my mind is going somewhere rn lol.” “Polka dress 😭😂 IYKYK. Anyways they’re looking so freaking adorable,” said a second fan. “The black polka dot dress reminds me of Bollywood pregnancies. They look great together though!,” wrote another.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer, which starred Ram Charan. She is slated to star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which will see Ranveer Singh in the lead.