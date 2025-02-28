Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wild 'polka dot voodoo' theory resurfaces as internet celebrates Kiara Advani's pregnancy announcement

BySantanu Das
Feb 28, 2025 06:51 PM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced the good news on Instagram through a joint post. Several fans believed the polka dot spell has worked!

Fans are excited for Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as the two stars dropped a surprise announcement that they are expecting their first child together. The internet, however, was quick to conclude that the ‘polka dot theory’ is real, based on the actor's polka-themed outfits in the past. (Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy with adorable picture: 'The greatest gift of our lives coming soon')

Kiara Advani's pregnancy announcement has sent internet into talking about a polka-dot theory.
Kiara Advani's pregnancy announcement has sent internet into talking about a polka-dot theory.

The theory stems from the speculation and past evidences that when celebrities are pregnant they often turn up in polka dots. The most viral example of the same was Anushka Sharma who announced her pregnancy in 2020 wearing a polka dotted dress. Kareena Kapoor had also opted for a polka dotted dress as part of her maternity wardrobe.

Kiara's polka dress magic?

It was just two months ago when Kiara posted a picture with Sidharth in a stylish polka-dot dress for to wish fans during Christmas 2024. It featured a fitted yet flowy, draped design and also came with a small triangular cutout on the front.

Reacting to the pregnancy announcement, a fan commented on X, “the polka dot theory is real bro 😭😂 it always stays undefeated. kiara and sid are expecting soon 🥺💙” A second fan said, “That polka dot dress meme is REAL!” A comment read, “polka dots dress proving it's power yet again, congratulations kiara and sid.”

Many in social media commented on the impact of the polka dot dress.
Many in social media commented on the impact of the polka dot dress.

Fan reactions

Meanwhile, a Reddit post had also reacted to the polka dotted dress when the actor had posted the picture two months ago. A user commented, “Wait kiara is wearing that infamous polka dot dress, my mind is going somewhere rn lol.” “Polka dress 😭😂 IYKYK. Anyways they’re looking so freaking adorable,” said a second fan. “The black polka dot dress reminds me of Bollywood pregnancies. They look great together though!,” wrote another.

Kiara’s post for Christmas
byu/Rast987 inBollyBlindsNGossip

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer, which starred Ram Charan. She is slated to star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which will see Ranveer Singh in the lead.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On