Wish we all could get free Covid treatment: Abhishek Bajaj

After a notable film debut in Karan Johar’s ‘SOTY 2’and waiting for release of his next ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, actor-model Abhishek Bajaj says he never wanted to take up acting but as destined, he landed in Mumbai and became an actor.

“It’s absolutely true that destiny carves our path and we reach where we belong. Acting was never my cup of tea, but I got into the industry and today it has been over eight years since I started as an actor. I am blessed to have reached here,” said the actor known for shows like ‘Dil De Ke Dekho,’ ‘Silsila Pyaar Ka’ and ‘Zindagi Ke Crossroads’.

Talking about how he got into acting, Abhishek said, “I was always interested in taking up administrative services and I came to Mumbai with one of my aunts. I was enjoying being in the city of dreams till I read an ad for a commercial and all in fun reached there. And, to my surprise, I did clear the audition and got my first ad project. Following it, I did three more commercials and in six months’ time I got my first TV show ‘Parvarrish’.”

Giving his take on the ongoing pandemic surge, he said, “It’s actually sad to see the struggle each one of us are going through due to surge in cases and lack of required medical amenities. I wish we all could get free Covid treatment as we all have always done our bit as a good citizen and we deserve this least from the administration. I lost a close relative to Covid last year and just few weeks back lost my aunt. I have gone through and it’s really a bad situation.”

The youngster added, “I hope and wish things get back to normal and mortality rate gets reduced. Each and every industry will go through serious losses and people will lose work again. I wish some corrective measures are taken in the country before it’s too late.” Later in the year, he will be seen in the second season of ‘Your Honor’.