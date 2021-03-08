Women’s Day 2021: Lisa Haydon cradles bare baby bump, waits for arrival of her ‘very little woman’

On International Women’s Day 2021, Lisa Haydon cradled her baby bump as she celebrated with her ‘very little woman’. In another photo, she showed off her growing belly. “With my very little woman,” she captioned her Instagram post, along with a heart emoji.

Lisa was seen posing in an orange tube top and unbuttoned jeans. “Love it!! Can’t wait to meet the little princess,” DJ duo Nina and Malika commented on the post. “Only she can do it so beautifully,” a fan wrote. “Omg congratulations! God bless both of you and happy women’s day,” another commented.

In a video last month, Lisa announced that she is expecting her third child, a baby girl, with her husband Dino Lalvani in June. They already have two sons -- Zack and Leo.

“So I have actually been meaning to get on here and have a chat with you all and catch you up on some stuff that has been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven't so far is pure laziness. There is no other excuse for this behaviour,” Lisa said in the clip, as Zack entered the frame. He then excitedly shared that a ‘baby sister’ is inside his mother’s tummy.

On Christmas, Lisa shared an adorable family photo featuring Dino, Zack and Leo. “I have about 300 imperfect photos this Christmas, tried so hard but this was the best we managed. Zack crying to have to keep still, Leo chewing on whatever wrappings he can find ... oh well, we happy, not perfect,” she wrote in her caption.

Lisa made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Aisha, which also starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. She also starred in films such as Rascals, Queen, The Shaukeens and Housefull 3. She was last seen on the big screen in a guest appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

