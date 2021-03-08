Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Women’s Day 2021: Lisa Haydon cradles bare baby bump, waits for arrival of her ‘very little woman’
bollywood

Women’s Day 2021: Lisa Haydon cradles bare baby bump, waits for arrival of her ‘very little woman’

Lisa Haydon, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, shared a special post featuring her 'very little woman' on International Women's Day.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child.

On International Women’s Day 2021, Lisa Haydon cradled her baby bump as she celebrated with her ‘very little woman’. In another photo, she showed off her growing belly. “With my very little woman,” she captioned her Instagram post, along with a heart emoji.

Lisa was seen posing in an orange tube top and unbuttoned jeans. “Love it!! Can’t wait to meet the little princess,” DJ duo Nina and Malika commented on the post. “Only she can do it so beautifully,” a fan wrote. “Omg congratulations! God bless both of you and happy women’s day,” another commented.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pipe-smoking Aamir Khan goes clubbing with Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula teaser

Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day

Nawaz's brother, accused of violence by Aaliya, reacts to their reconciliation

Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her heels

In a video last month, Lisa announced that she is expecting her third child, a baby girl, with her husband Dino Lalvani in June. They already have two sons -- Zack and Leo.

“So I have actually been meaning to get on here and have a chat with you all and catch you up on some stuff that has been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven't so far is pure laziness. There is no other excuse for this behaviour,” Lisa said in the clip, as Zack entered the frame. He then excitedly shared that a ‘baby sister’ is inside his mother’s tummy.

Also see | Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day: 'Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari'

On Christmas, Lisa shared an adorable family photo featuring Dino, Zack and Leo. “I have about 300 imperfect photos this Christmas, tried so hard but this was the best we managed. Zack crying to have to keep still, Leo chewing on whatever wrappings he can find ... oh well, we happy, not perfect,” she wrote in her caption.

Lisa made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with Aisha, which also starred Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. She also starred in films such as Rascals, Queen, The Shaukeens and Housefull 3. She was last seen on the big screen in a guest appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lisa haydon

Related Stories

bollywood

Lisa Haydon enlists her son to announce she's pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch here

UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:33 PM IST
bollywood

Lisa Haydon’s ‘reality check’: Infant son Leo lands her a blow as she attempts to record a video, watch

UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2020 02:51 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP