IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day: 'Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari'
Varun Dhawan shared an unseen photo with Natasha Dalal on Women's Day.
Varun Dhawan shared an unseen photo with Natasha Dalal on Women's Day.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day: 'Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari'

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Varun Dhawan dedicated a special post to the women in his life -- wife Natasha Dalal, mother Laali Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:12 PM IST

Varun Dhawan is celebrating the women in his life on International Women’s Day. He shared adorable photos with wife Natasha Dalal, mother Laali Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara on the occasion.

In the picture with Natasha, Varun was seen lying on a pillow, with her resting on him. They were wearing colour-coordinated outfits.

“Happy women’s day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari (Indian women are a formidable force). It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women because each woman is someone’s wife, mother or sister,” he wrote in an Instagram post.


Currently, Varun is in Arunachal Pradesh, shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, is the third instalment in producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy franchise after Stree and the yet-to-be-released Roohi.

After being in a relationship for several years, Varun and Natasha got married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. He shared the first photos of the wedding on Instagram along with the caption, “Life long love just became official.”

Also see: Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her 'high heels'. Watch video

Varun and Natasha, who have known each other since their school days, began dating in their mid-20s. They reportedly got engaged in a roka ceremony last year before tying the knot in January.

Recently, in an interview with HT Brunch, Varun said that he and Natasha made a ‘joint decision’ to not discuss their relationship with the media because she is not from the entertainment industry. “As far as living the life I’ve lived, honestly, when I was a teenager, I did things teenagers do, when I was in my 20s, I did things 20-year-olds do… I first saw Natasha on the basketball court in school — she was in the yellow house and I was in red. And it did come into my mind that I’ll marry this girl one day…,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan natasha dalal

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
bollywood

Varun’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot, he climbs atop car to address them. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Screaming fans of Varun Dhawan interrupted the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. He climbed on top of a car to appeal to them to allow shoot to resume. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
bollywood

Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora and sister Anshula, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Sharma attended the post-wedding house party hosted by Varun Dhawan on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child.
Lisa Haydon is expecting her third child.
bollywood

Lisa Haydon cradles bare baby bump, waits for arrival of her ‘very little woman’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • Lisa Haydon, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani, shared a special post featuring her 'very little woman' on International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in a still from Har Funn Maula.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in a still from Har Funn Maula.
bollywood

Pipe-smoking Aamir Khan goes clubbing with Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula teaser

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:45 PM IST
  • Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam burn up the dance floor in the first teaser for their song, Har Funn Maula. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan shared an unseen photo with Natasha Dalal on Women's Day.
Varun Dhawan shared an unseen photo with Natasha Dalal on Women's Day.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:12 PM IST
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Varun Dhawan dedicated a special post to the women in his life -- wife Natasha Dalal, mother Laali Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas was accused of physical violence.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas was accused of physical violence.
bollywood

Nawaz's brother, accused of violence by Aaliya, reacts to their reconciliation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:11 PM IST
  • Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamas has reacted to news of that Nawaz and his wife, Aaliya, are willing to reconcile. Aaliya had accused Shamas of physical abuse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon poses for the paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
Kriti Sanon poses for the paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her heels

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:42 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon slipped and almost fell before a posing session for the paparazzi on Monday. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor averts drama after her staff member prevents fan from taking a pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. During her exit from the airport, her staff member stopped a fan from taking a picture with the actor. Janhvi tackled the situation calmly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor was associated with Saina before Parineeti Chopra replaced her.
Shraddha Kapoor was associated with Saina before Parineeti Chopra replaced her.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra opens up about replacing Shraddha Kapoor in Saina

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra opened up about replacing Shraddha Kapoor in Saina. The sports-themed movie released the trailer on the occasion of International Women's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boney Kapoor appreciated the women in his life on International Women's Day.
Boney Kapoor appreciated the women in his life on International Women's Day.
bollywood

Women’s Day 2021: Boney Kapoor pays tribute to late wife Sridevi, daughters

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Boney Kapoor said that he was fortunate to have 'some of the strongest women in the world' in his life -- late wife Sridevi, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya had been married for a decade.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya had been married for a decade.
bollywood

Divorce may be cancelled, but Nawazuddin and his wife aren't living together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Despite cancelling divorce proceedings, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya, has said that they aren't yet living with each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra during their recent Madives vacation.
Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra during their recent Madives vacation.
bollywood

Raj is all praise for his 'strong and independent' wife Shilpa on Women's Day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:37 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a funny and cute video of the two of them to celebrate his wife and an 'amazing role model'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says there’s so much still left to do.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas says there’s so much still left to do.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she wants to check in with her artistic self and lean in as a producer and tell the stories she wants to see — female stories, South Asian stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle were friends before either of them got married.
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle were friends before either of them got married.
bollywood

When Priyanka stood up for Meghan Markle, slammed 'racist' treatment by media

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • In the past, Priyanka Chopra stood up for her friend, Meghan Markle, and called the treatment of her by the press 'racist'. Here's what she had said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Darsheel Safary admits he is dating but doesn’t want to divulge more just yet. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
Darsheel Safary admits he is dating but doesn’t want to divulge more just yet. (Aalok Soni/HT PHOTO)
bollywood

Darsheel Safary: Want to explore the darker side of characters

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The excitement for birthdays changes with age
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time last month.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time last month.
bollywood

After Kareena shares first picture of second baby, Karisma and Malaika react

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor's friends and family members reacted to her Women's Day post, in which she shared the first picture of her second son.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu reacted to the Income Tax department raids against her.
Taapsee Pannu reacted to the Income Tax department raids against her.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu on Income Tax raid: ‘I was wondering who is giving me 5 crore’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu, responding to the Income Tax department raids against her, said that she will serve punishment if she has manipulated her income in any way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP