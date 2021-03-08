Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo with wife Natasha Dalal on Women's Day: 'Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari'
Varun Dhawan is celebrating the women in his life on International Women’s Day. He shared adorable photos with wife Natasha Dalal, mother Laali Dhawan, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara on the occasion.
In the picture with Natasha, Varun was seen lying on a pillow, with her resting on him. They were wearing colour-coordinated outfits.
“Happy women’s day. Bharatiya naari sab pe bhaari (Indian women are a formidable force). It’s great that we all post pictures on social media and make this day special but the real job will be done when we actually make our country safe for women because each woman is someone’s wife, mother or sister,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
Currently, Varun is in Arunachal Pradesh, shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, is the third instalment in producer Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy franchise after Stree and the yet-to-be-released Roohi.
After being in a relationship for several years, Varun and Natasha got married earlier this year in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. He shared the first photos of the wedding on Instagram along with the caption, “Life long love just became official.”
Varun and Natasha, who have known each other since their school days, began dating in their mid-20s. They reportedly got engaged in a roka ceremony last year before tying the knot in January.
Recently, in an interview with HT Brunch, Varun said that he and Natasha made a ‘joint decision’ to not discuss their relationship with the media because she is not from the entertainment industry. “As far as living the life I’ve lived, honestly, when I was a teenager, I did things teenagers do, when I was in my 20s, I did things 20-year-olds do… I first saw Natasha on the basketball court in school — she was in the yellow house and I was in red. And it did come into my mind that I’ll marry this girl one day…,” he added.
