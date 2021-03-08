Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her 'high heels'. Watch video
- Kriti Sanon slipped and almost fell before a posing session for the paparazzi on Monday. Watch the video here.
Kriti Sanon took a tumble right before a posing session for the paparazzi outside a salon on Monday. However, she was able to regain her balance at the last minute.
In a video shared online, Kriti is seen slipping and almost falling, as the photographers call out to her. She managed to grab on to a stationary car and restore balance. She then heaved a sigh of relief and went on to pose for the lenses.
Some fans took to the comments section to point out that Kriti could have averted the slip if she opted for flats instead of heels. “Aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi high heels phehnne se (sometimes, this happens when one wears high heels),” one wrote. “Heels ki jarurat he kya isse (does she really need heels),” another questioned.
However, many fans stood up for Kriti and hit out at those making unkind remarks about the near-fall. “Yaar she is human and we tend to fall so just being a celebrity doesn't make her a joke,” one wrote. “Please You should have avoided this to post or upload,why make fun of such an sweet innocent delicate soft-spoken Girl,” another commented. “Why is everyone being so judgmental. It can happen to anybody,” a third wrote.
On the work front, Kriti has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Mimi, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Ganapath.
Also read: Kamya Panjabi shares bikini photo with empowering message, husband Shalabh Dang reacts
Mimi will see Kriti playing a surrogate mother and this is the first time that she is carrying a film entirely on her shoulders. She underwent a physical transformation for her role and put on 15 kilos to play a pregnant woman.
During a live session on the Helo app, Kriti said that she gave her nod to Mimi instantly. She said, “Mimi is the only film which I said yes after hearing the idea but not the script. When I heard the script later, I realised the role has a lot to offer to me as an actor.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor averts drama after her staff member prevents fan from taking a pic
- Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. During her exit from the airport, her staff member stopped a fan from taking a picture with the actor. Janhvi tackled the situation calmly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra opens up about replacing Shraddha Kapoor in Saina
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day 2021: Boney Kapoor pays tribute to late wife Sridevi, daughters
- Boney Kapoor said that he was fortunate to have 'some of the strongest women in the world' in his life -- late wife Sridevi, and daughters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj is all praise for his 'strong and independent' wife Shilpa on Women's Day
- Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shared a funny and cute video of the two of them to celebrate his wife and an 'amazing role model'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: I want to take on more roles that make me nervous and uncomfortable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Priyanka stood up for Meghan Markle, slammed 'racist' treatment by media
- In the past, Priyanka Chopra stood up for her friend, Meghan Markle, and called the treatment of her by the press 'racist'. Here's what she had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darsheel Safary: Want to explore the darker side of characters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kareena shares first picture of second baby, Karisma and Malaika react
- Kareena Kapoor's friends and family members reacted to her Women's Day post, in which she shared the first picture of her second son.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu on Income Tax raid: ‘I was wondering who is giving me ₹5 crore’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Trailer: Parineeti Chopra is ready to break the Great Wall of China
- On the occasion of International Women's Day, Parineeti Chopra released the trailer of her upcoming sports-themed movie Saina. She plays the role of badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone, who got hate mails at 21, is now enjoying her 'dream life'
- Sunny Leone, in a new video shared on Instagram, gave a glimpse into her journey from being boycotted at awards shows and facing criticism to professional success and personal happiness.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun’s fans interrupt Bhediya shoot, he climbs atop car to address them. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit wishes son Ryan on his 16th birthday: 'You fill my heart with joy'
- Madhuri Dixit took to social media to wish her son Ryan as he turned 16. She also posted pictures of other family members on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday hails her grandmothers on the occasion of Women's Day
- Ananya Panday took to social media to share pictures of her grandmothers and celebrated them on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh dedicates Women's Day post to all his beloved women in the family
- Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to wish all his fans on International Women's Day. He also said everyday was Women's Day, in his eyes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox