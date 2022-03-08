Women's Day: Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn express gratitude to women in their lives, Richa Chadha has a message

On the occasion of Women's Day on Tuesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities dedicated posts to the most important women in their lives. While Ajay Devgn named his mother, wife Kajol and daughter Nysa in his post, Kangana penned a note for her mother as well as producer Ekta Kapoor. Richa Chadha wished her female fans on the occasion, along with a message. Also read: Women's Day: Sushmita Sen says it's not easy 'to thrive in a world full of judgements', Charu Asopa praises her

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a picture with her mother, Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Grateful for your womb and fire of life maa…thank you for this life…happy women's day. Mother is the source of fire…never ending fire of life." Her nephew Prithviraj also featured in the photo.

The actor also shared a selfie with Lock Upp producer Ekta Kapoor and wrote, "Happy Women's Day. Thank you for a dream digital debut boss. #LADYBOSS @ektarkapoor."

Kangana Ranaut shared two posts on Women's Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Richa Chadha shared a picture from her recent photo shoot in which she recreated Rosie the Riveter's iconic poster and wrote, “Happy Women’s Day! Do something with your life that would make an Indian uncle go, ‘Yeh aisi kyu hai?’ Every day is Women's Day."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about her look as she flexed her muscles, she wrote, "We… I dressed up as the #wecandoit woman for the #maitrifirst #femalecollective! I dressed like a meme I know, thanks for honouring my whimsy @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa and @harryrajput64 for making me pretty.”

Ajay Devgn shared a video which showed his name being truncated and redefined as ‘Veena’s son, Kavita and Neelam's brother, Kajol's husband, Nysa's father." He shared it on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way. #internationalwomensday.”

Ajay Devgn dedicated a Women's Day post to the women in his life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saba Ali Khan dedicated a Women's Day post to all the women of her family including mother Sharmila Tagore, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, sister Soha Ali Khan, niece Sara Ali Khan and others. She wrote along with it, “Happy Women's Day....! 8.3.2022 To ALL those women, who strived to make a difference, with strength, wit, humor and humanity..... Here's to celebrating YOU! Today and Always. Family, friends and those missing... Here's to each of you. #staystrong #happywomensday #sharmilatagore #amma.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON