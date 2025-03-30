Wondering who is the couple Janhvi Kapoor hugged after her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week?

Janhvi Kapoor's emotional hug

As Janhvi Kapoor made her exit from the ramp, she was spotted sharing a warm and intimate hug with a couple seated in the front row of the audience, sparking widespread curiosity about the identities of the special duo. A video of the moment has also surfaced on social media.

Well, it was Shloka Mehta’s parents Mona and Russell Mehta. Russell is a successful businessman who owns Rosy Blue India, one of the top diamond manufacturers in India. His daughter Shloka Mehta is the elder daughter-in-law of billionaire power couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra’s collection AFEW at Lakme Fashion Week. She first appeared in a floor-length, voluminous robe coat, striking commanding poses before dramatically unveiling a black gown underneath. The black bodycon dress underneath featured a shimmery Bandhani print on solid black, a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles.

Janhvi’s upcoming work

Soon, Janhvi will be seen alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, it also stars Shiva Raj Kumar, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Peddi is bankrolled by the director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar winner musician AR Rahman.

She will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also starring Varun Dhawan. The film, written and directed by Sashank Khaitan, will hit the theatres on September 12. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.