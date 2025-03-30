Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wondering who is the couple Janhvi Kapoor hugged after her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week?

BySugandha Rawal
Mar 30, 2025 05:58 PM IST

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra’s collection AFEW at Lakme Fashion Week.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently stole the spotlight with her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week, but it was her heartfelt moment with a special couple that caught everyone's attention. Also read: Internet not impressed as Janhvi Kapoor walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week: ‘Where are the real models?’

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled Peddi.
On the work front, Janhvi will be seen alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled Peddi.

Janhvi Kapoor's emotional hug

As Janhvi Kapoor made her exit from the ramp, she was spotted sharing a warm and intimate hug with a couple seated in the front row of the audience, sparking widespread curiosity about the identities of the special duo. A video of the moment has also surfaced on social media.

Well, it was Shloka Mehta’s parents Mona and Russell Mehta. Russell is a successful businessman who owns Rosy Blue India, one of the top diamond manufacturers in India. His daughter Shloka Mehta is the elder daughter-in-law of billionaire power couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for Rahul Mishra’s collection AFEW at Lakme Fashion Week. She first appeared in a floor-length, voluminous robe coat, striking commanding poses before dramatically unveiling a black gown underneath. The black bodycon dress underneath featured a shimmery Bandhani print on solid black, a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles.

Janhvi’s upcoming work

Soon, Janhvi will be seen alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, it also stars Shiva Raj Kumar, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. Peddi is bankrolled by the director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar winner musician AR Rahman.

She will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also starring Varun Dhawan. The film, written and directed by Sashank Khaitan, will hit the theatres on September 12. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Wondering who is the couple Janhvi Kapoor hugged after her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On