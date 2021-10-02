Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / War 2: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's film to get a sequel, production to begin in 2022
bollywood

War 2: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's film to get a sequel, production to begin in 2022

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 03:39 PM IST
The War sequel will go on the floors in 2022.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff delivered the year's biggest blockbuster, War, in 2019. Two years later, director Siddharth Anand has confirmed that he is all set to begin the production of its sequel next year. 

While both Hrithik and Tiger celebrated two years of the film, it is yet to be confirmed if the sequel will feature both of them together again. 

Talking about the War sequel, Siddharth told Mid-Day, “We knew that if War works, we will make a sequel. (Aditya Chopra, producer) and I have shared some thoughts on how to take it forward. We will hopefully start it by next year. War 2 is a big responsibility, and we need normalcy (to be restored) before we can dive into it.”

Meanwhile, Tiger is even ready to be a background dancer in the sequel to the War song Ghungroo that featured Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor. During an earlier Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, when Vaani was asked to share her experience of working with Tiger, she asked him to answer on her behalf. Replying to her, Tiger wrote on Instagram Stories, “Hopefully both of us come back to life for the sequel and I can be a background dancer in ghungroo 2.0 behind you and Kabir.”

Celebrating the film's second anniversary, Hrithik wrote on Instagram, "Miss everything about being on this set - co-working, collaborating, CREATING. #2YearsOfWar." Filmmaker Karan Johar commented to the post, “And your drop dead gorgeous intro scene! Can we take a beat to celebrate that as well.”

Also read: Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor kiss in unseen pics, share cute moments with kids Misha and Zain.

Tiger, who considers Hrithik as his idol, wrote on Instagram, "Man i miss this! One of my best experiences going head to head with one of my idols. #2yearsofwar @hrithikroshan @_vaanikapoor_ @yrf #siddharthanand."

hrithik roshan war film tiger shroff vaani kapoor
