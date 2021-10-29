Worried Shah Rukh Khan was just having 'coffee after coffee', discussed Aryan's chats: Lawyer

Shah Rukh Khan and family finally got a breather when their son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. India's former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who represented him at the Bombay High Court, has revealed how Shah Rukh had "tears of relief" as Aryan was in jail since almost a month.

“The father had tears of joy in his eyes”, revealed Mukul Rohatgi. A picture of a relieved Shah Rukh with his team of lawyers had also surfaced on the internet soon after Aryan's bail. The 23-year-old is expected to walk out of the Arthur Road jail on Friday as the court is yet to give its operative order on the conditions imposed while granting bail.

"He (Shah Rukh Khan) has been very, very worried the last three-four days that I was there and I'm not even sure whether he had proper meals. He was just having coffee after coffee. And he was very, very worried. And I could see a big sense of relief, yeah, on the father's face last time I met him," said Mukul Rohatgi in an interview to NDTV.

He also said, “He is not a lawyer but a person with strong common sense and perception. He was trying to tell me the background, whatever it was, where his son studied, whom did he know, what were the chats about.”

Aryan Khan was arrested during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast -- a case that triggered a series of controversies and put the Narcotics Control Bureau and its officials under the spotlight.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to Aryan's co-accused and his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, and relief to the trio came just a day before the HC was scheduled to take a two-week break for Diwali.

Rohatgi said in the court that conspiracy means there has to be a "meeting of minds". "Aryan does not know any of the other accused in the case except Arbaaz Merchant. There is absolutely no material to show conspiracy," he argued.

"For me, it is a regular case -- to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail," he said.

(With PTI inputs)