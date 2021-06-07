Yami Gautam is ravishing in red in first post-wedding picture. See here

Actor Yami Gautam on Monday shared a new post-wedding picture, after she tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Friday. She wore a red saree, with her 'sindoor' on her forehead.

Yami captioned the post in Kashmiri, and offered a translation, "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo. Let's welcome the spring season." Her industry friends and colleagues showered love in the comments section. Tahira Kashyap dropped a heart emoji, as did Vikrant Massey. Her sister Surilie wrote, "I’m yet to give a dance performance on this song."

Yami and Aditya, who directed her in Uri: The Surgical Strike, announced their wedding in identical Instagram posts on Friday. Quoting the poet Rumi, they wrote in their caption, "In your light, I learn to love - Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

She continued, "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya."

Yami has since shared several pictures from various pre-wedding functions, such as the 'mehendi'. One picture showed her wearing a red ensemble, with large bangles on her wrists. Vikrant poked fun at her in the comments and wrote, "Pure and pious like Radhe Maa."

Yami made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. She has also appeared in films such as Kaabil and Bala. She was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny.