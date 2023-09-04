Yami Gautam on under-utilised tag: It may have been true at some point in time

Yami Gautam marked her comeback to the big screen with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2. While she will always be grateful for films like Uri The Surgical Strike and Bala, the actor has created a niche for herself in the digital space. Talking about what kept her away from a theatrical release, Yami told Hindustan Times, “I didn’t realise it’s been this long.”

Yami Gautam on her theatrical release after four years

Yami Gautam talks about the success of OMG 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yami explained, “There was covid. I think we should just subtract two years because of it. Secondly, I'm not a producer, so, a film’s release is not in my hands; and where it will be released. It’s upto them. Despite this, I am happy that I also parallelly found OTT as well. With films like A Thursday, Lost, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, I didn’t feel like I was away from my audience. I have been consistently working and all of them were duly recognised. I am just happy that even though it’s been years, OMG 2 have found a place in people’s hearts because an audience is an audience. The success of a film makes three more opportunities. I wouldn’t question anything and say ‘This should have been theatrical or that should be OTT’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Whatever happens is for the best. I have found the audience on these platforms who are not going anywhere. Of course, you must dabble between both (OTT and theatrical). My first love will always be theatrical. But now, the OTT platform is also a medium. I don’t discriminate between projects. Whether it’s an OTT one or theatrical, it should be a success and people should just enjoy watching it. I want to be part of films which should be good. Then it’s on the producer, depending on the market, where it should go.”

Yami Gautam on bagging OMG 2

While one might think that OMG 2 came to Yami after the success of her back-to-back OTT projects, she revealed Akshay Kumar had approached her for the film in 2020. “We were in the middle of the second lockdown when Akshay sir called me for OMG 2. Very honestly, he told me ‘This is one of the best scripts of my career. The story must come out. I would love to introduce my director to you.’ He put me on a call with the director. He knew the script of my heart and narrated it to me. I was very happy to see his active conventions, knowing that this subject would spark some fire and questions. We saw it as a discussion rather than a debate or question,” she said.

Yami Gautam on the success of OMG 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

OMG 2 acquired a good response despite a clash with Gadar 2. Yami commented, “Everyone has been appreciating the film and all the characters. When you do something with the right intention and divinity, it has to do well. Akshay sir was very passionate about the film.”

Yami Gautam on being called ‘under- utlised’ in films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, someone on the internet hailed Yami and wrote, “It's amazing how every time Yami Gautam manages to SURPRISE us with her performance! #OMG2 is no exception. She owns every frame she's in! Even her silence speaks a lot. I hate the term ‘underrated'. I'd just say she's under-utilised by our filmmakers." Responding back, Yami had highlighted her talent for picking out ‘good scripts and versatile characters.’

Yami Gautam on her talent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Does Yami think with films like OMG 2, A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, she has changed the ‘under-utilised’ narrative about herself? “I do feel there has been a very permanent shift with the kind of films coming my way. I know the person was trying to give me a compliment and I thanked him. It may have been true at some point in time, you know. But that doesn’t change me at all. This is the only way I will ever talk to the media, like right now, I have always talked about my film. I have never asked to write anything about me to make me feel better or bigger than what I have done.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also asserted that she prefers to maintain the same for her personal life as well. “By now all know, that I like to keep my personal life private. I have a professional job and there are many roles beyond it. I like to mark that demarcation very clearly,” she signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. She writes about Bollywood, K-Drama, K-Pop, OTT shows, exclusive interviews and everything else about your favourite celebrities....view detail