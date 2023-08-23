Yami Gautam: I don't think anyone wants to be known as a mainstream Bollywood heroine

OMG 2 is actor Yami Gautam’s latest hit, following the success of A Thursday, Dasvi, Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. As the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is creating a storm at the ticket windows, Yami told Hindustan Times during an interview why she wasn't stressed about OMG 2’s box office clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 before the release. Yami Gautam is basking in the success of OMG 2.

Yami Gautam on OMG 2 success

Many have been giving credit to OMG 2 and Gadar 2 for reviving the theatres. Yami says, “You don’t think about these clashes right? Having a clash or not, you cannot predict. I had a gut feeling about OMG 2. I was certain about it. You can never be 100 percent sure but I had a positive feeling about it. It comes from the writer and director, and how they present it. It's such a sensitive subject; how do you make it a family film? That was a challenge to not shy away from. Amit (Rai) handled the writing superbly. When I read the script I was very sure that the story needs to be told exactly from this perspective.”

Yami believes OMG 2 team had the right intentions even when many questions were raised before the release. “OMG 2 emphasises on the fact that with the right intention and craft, it’s very rare that the film won’t have its reward. I have not been disappointed. I have begun my career with Vicky Donor,” she adds. Her debut film paved the way for films with social messages.

Yami Gautam on not doing mainstream Hindi films

Yami has been juggling between a variety of genres, ranging from mystery to thriller to crime films and even drama comedy. But, does she think about starring as a mainstream Hindi film heroine in any future projects? The actor answers, "Everyone has their own way of reaching that mainstream cinema.

“When it comes down to business, I may not be doing those typical roles and I am very happy with what I have. Of course, I love music and dance. If I feel any time there’s such an opportunity for me, I have to see if that role has something potential, something to do as an actor. Every actor has a certain audience and expectations. Suddenly If I am doing something, out of the intention, that now I need to do this, and not I want to do it, then I don’t think it would be a wise decision it would show in my work,” she said.

“I can still be a mainstream actor and do Bala or A Thursday. I have gotten feedback like ‘If Yami is in the film then let’s watch’. That is the kind of audience I am building. I don’t know the definition of a typical Bollywood heroine in today’s time. I don't think anyone wants to be known as that,” she added.

Yami Gautam on staying relevant for years

Yami's upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam is a blend of rom-com and comedy-drama. As she is confident about the film, Yami tells us, “I understood a couple of years back that If I end up doing anything typical, it won’t work for me and the audience. Otherwise, there are so many actors in the industry. Everyone is trying to put their best foot forward. Why should someone come to me with a script? There must be something different. You have to bring exclusivity and also keep breaking the loop, not just for the sake of doing it but to identify the opportunities.”

Yami Gautam on being told she is private

Yami made her debut in 2012 and she is going strong for 11 years now. When asked if she ever had any piece of advice from anyone while trying to figure out her way as an outsider in the industry, the OMG 2 actor mentions, “Yes, there’s always advice floating here and there. It’s nice to be a good listener. But you should always do what your concern is and not be like ‘This is in trend let's do it. Or, you need to look tougher or this and that.’”

“I have been often told that I come across as someone very private. If that’s an observation then fine but I hope you are not telling me that it’s not a good thing. To each his own right? The only way I figured is that I had to re-identify myself and stop chasing anything like ‘Unless you do such kind of film or work with these people, you are not doing anything.’"

"Every time I go back to my first film, I feel like everyone knew the potential I held, but it doesn’t matter, you have to be constantly on the move. I am not complaining. I am just sharing so that maybe someone who is in my place today should not feel disheartened. It's ok to different and be yourself. You can still work here and make a mark. It’s ok if your film doesn’t work. That is how I worked. Of course, I am thankful for Uri and Bala,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. She writes about Bollywood, K-Drama, K-Pop, OTT shows, exclusive interviews and everything else about your favourite celebrities. ...view detail