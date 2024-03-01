 Yami Gautam reacts to Article 370's ban in Gulf countries | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam reacts to Article 370's ban in Gulf countries: ‘I don’t see anybody getting offended by the film'

Yami Gautam reacts to Article 370's ban in Gulf countries: ‘I don’t see anybody getting offended by the film'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 01, 2024 06:48 PM IST

Yami Gautam's Article 370 released in Indian theatres on February 23. The film is awaiting certification in Gulf countries before release.

Yami Gautam is basking in the success of her latest release, Article 370. A few days ago, there were reports that stated the film was banned in Gulf countries. Now, in a new interview with Variety, the actor shared that she doesn't see anything ‘offensive’ in the film, adding that it is merely a matter of a certain perspective. (Also read: Article 370 box office collection day 5: Yami Gautam film mints nearly 30 crore in India so far)

Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370.
Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370.

What Yami Gautam said

Speaking to Variety about the film being denied access to the Gulf markets, Yami said, “We really didn’t anticipate this because we feel there is nothing in the film, which is offensive. The way it’s performing here in India, I don’t see anybody being offended with the film. In fact, people are putting out the word that this is not a propaganda film. [Nevertheless] there will be some people who, without watching, will pass a judgement and we are used to it. And they are saying to themselves, you come out of the film feeling proud and patriotic. And this is something which led to very important peace and development in a state like Kashmir.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

'What might be jingoism for somebody, is patriotism for me'

She further added about her experience of watching the film in a packed theatre. “It’s a matter of perspective – what might be jingoism for somebody, is patriotism for me. [Watching the film in a theatre was one of the] best experiences in recent times. We were all clapping and hooting and they’re all strangers sitting next to each other, but if you can infuse that feeling of oneness, that you feel good about something, I think that’s an achievement. I like to see the bigger story, the positive story, and go home with that," she said.

Article 370 is backed by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s banner B62 Studios. Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer Zooni Haksar. Set entirely in the scenic backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the landmark revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

 

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On