Yami Gautam reacts to Article 370's ban in Gulf countries: ‘I don’t see anybody getting offended by the film'

Yami Gautam is basking in the success of her latest release, Article 370. A few days ago, there were reports that stated the film was banned in Gulf countries. Now, in a new interview with Variety, the actor shared that she doesn't see anything ‘offensive’ in the film, adding that it is merely a matter of a certain perspective. (Also read: Article 370 box office collection day 5: Yami Gautam film mints nearly ₹30 crore in India so far) Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370.

What Yami Gautam said

Speaking to Variety about the film being denied access to the Gulf markets, Yami said, “We really didn’t anticipate this because we feel there is nothing in the film, which is offensive. The way it’s performing here in India, I don’t see anybody being offended with the film. In fact, people are putting out the word that this is not a propaganda film. [Nevertheless] there will be some people who, without watching, will pass a judgement and we are used to it. And they are saying to themselves, you come out of the film feeling proud and patriotic. And this is something which led to very important peace and development in a state like Kashmir.”

'What might be jingoism for somebody, is patriotism for me'

She further added about her experience of watching the film in a packed theatre. “It’s a matter of perspective – what might be jingoism for somebody, is patriotism for me. [Watching the film in a theatre was one of the] best experiences in recent times. We were all clapping and hooting and they’re all strangers sitting next to each other, but if you can infuse that feeling of oneness, that you feel good about something, I think that’s an achievement. I like to see the bigger story, the positive story, and go home with that," she said.

Article 370 is backed by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s banner B62 Studios. Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer Zooni Haksar. Set entirely in the scenic backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the landmark revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles.

