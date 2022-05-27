Yami Gautam recalls doing Kaabil because it had 'really big star' Hrithik Roshan: 'It didn't work for me'

Yami Gautam spoke about having a phase in her career, where she did films she did not want to do. She said she acted in those films, based on the advise of her team. The actor said that one of the suggestions she got was to work with a ‘really big star’. Yami said that this did not work in her favour, when she did Kaabil with Hrithik Roshan. Also Read| #HTCityCheers23 | Yami Gautam on beginning her Hindi film career at 23: I was nervous, had a thousand questions

Kaabil, a romantic action thriller film by Sanjay Gupta, starred Hrithik as a blind voiceover artist. He becomes a vigilante as he tries to seek revenge for the death of his wife, played by Yami Gautam, after she takes her own life following sexual assault. The film released in theatres in 2017 and was a success at the box office. However, Yami noted that it did not work for her, as her role in the film went unnoticed.

She told Bollywood Hungama, "This phase where you start following trends came briefly in my life as well. I remember this feeling that I was not happy, when I had to do films against my wishes. Because you have to work because you been told about the concept 'out of sight, out of mind.' Then you make such choices. Today it's a very easy to say that I should have rather learnt Kung fu than doing that, should have done something else rather than doing some bad work. It's easy for me to say that today, but it wouldn't have been easy for me six-seven years ago to admit this even to myself."

Yami added, "I started thinking my first film (Vicky Donor) did well, got good reviews, but isn't that followed. Then I was told that you should do commercial films, which have a lot of songs, because when songs are hit the film also becomes a hit. I thought I don't think so, it worked for somebody but it may not work me. But still you want to try, because you are getting these suggestions from your team, and you know they mean well. Then you are told that you need to get a film with a really big star to be out there. I did it, that didn't work for me. One of them had a very good role also- I am talking about Kaabil. But there also it became like you had a short role. I couldn't understand that, why aren't people seeing how was my work."

Yami was recently seen in Dasvi, a social comedy that also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. She will be seen next in Oh My God 2 alongside Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil.

