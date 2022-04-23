Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / #HTCityCheers23 | Yami Gautam on beginning her Hindi film career at 23: I was nervous, had a thousand questions
bollywood

#HTCityCheers23 | Yami Gautam on beginning her Hindi film career at 23: I was nervous, had a thousand questions

Actor Yami Gautam says she wasn’t scared even when venturing into a new territory like Hindi films at a young age of 23.
Actor Yami Gautam was recently seen in the film Dasvi.
Actor Yami Gautam was recently seen in the film Dasvi.
Published on Apr 23, 2022 07:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRishabh Suri

Yami Gautam was all of 23 when she decided to enter an industry as tough and unpredictable as Bollywood. And with her very debut film, Vicky Donor (2012), she achieved critical and commercial acclaim. However, Gautam admits she had her share of fears before it all happened.

Ask her how was it like stepping into an unknown territory, and she recalls, “When I came to the city, I was, of course, nervous and had a thousand questions. But, I wasn’t fearful of saying no to anything. I only did what I felt I should do, want to do or need to do and not because I’m being told what to do. Despite venturing into unknown territory, I wasn’t scared. It all comes down to being yourself, being fearless about your choices, and just going for it …that helped me rediscover myself and led to a lot of good things.”

The actor recently completed 10 years in Hindi films. Her choice to debut with a quirky subject like sperm donation must have come with some apprehensions. However, Gautam, who played the role of an independent Bengali girl who falls in love with a Punjabi guy (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), says, “It’s a character that took a lot from me but also helped me take myself notches higher than what I expected from myself as a performer.”

What were the kind of films coming her way before this Shoojit Sircar-directed film happened? She shares, “Before Vicky Donor and even after Kaabil, I still had a lot of films that had stereotypical women characters. It was in 2019 starting with Uri and then films like A Thursday and my latest, Dasvi, that I had scripts that instantly made me say yes. These films gave me the opportunity to think beyond the ‘damsel in distress’ roles or roles that were all about appearances.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out