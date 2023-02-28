Yami Gautam recalls watching interviews of older actors: 'One day you are opposite them, next you're playing their mom'

Yami Gautam recalled watching interviews of older female actors, speaking about how their careers took a turn after their marriages. Before they would be cast as a leading lady opposite a hero, but after they got married, they would be cast as their mother instead. She shared that she was grateful to remain busy after her marriage to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. (Also read: Yami Gautam says playing ‘damsel in distress’ in films isn't for her: 'Can’t just be there merely as a presence anymore')

The actor, who was recently seen in the Zee5 thriller Lost, liked watching old interviews of veteran actors in her free time or before she sleeps. She shared that she was impressed with the way they were able to articulate themselves back then. In the 50s, 60s, and even 70s, several female actors either hid their marital status or eventually retired after marriage. Many cut down their work assignments.

In an interview with Puja Talwar for her YouTube channel, Yami stated, "I watched those interviews... Hemaji [Malini] and all those legends where suddenly they said just with that one day of marriage, the kind of roles we would get would just change. Abhi hum unke saath kaam kar rahe the, aap unke opposite hai, abhi aap unki mummy hai (One day you are starring opposite a hero, the next you're playing their mother). I can't imagine that time. It must be so suffocating as an actor and so frustrating. Today there is so much awareness and so much conversation about these things, I don't know if it was back then."

She added, "But today, audience ko kuch farak nahi padta hai (the audience doesn't really care). I don't know if the industry was really overthinking and thought ki padega farak (it will matter)... I don't know. But today, you see it really doesn't matter. All they want is a really entertaining film. I think that's great. I'm working more than I have in the last ten years of my life. The last three years have been extremely busy for me."

Yami married Uri director Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021. She will be seen next in the Netflix thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Sunny Kaushal and OMG 2 – Oh My God 2 opposite Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.