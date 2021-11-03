Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar hugs her in Diwali post: 'Your smile lights up the world'
bollywood

Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar hugs her in Diwali post: 'Your smile lights up the world'

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar shared pictures ahead of Diwali. They also wished fans in their posts. Check out the pictures here.
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot earlier this year.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Wednesday shared their pictures, ahead of Diwali. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple dropped the photos as Aditya hugged Yami.

In the picture, Yami Gautam wore a black sweatshirt and tied her hair in space buns. Aditya Dhar wore a black jacket as he held her from behind. While Yami laughed, Aditya smiled for the camera as they posed indoors with the sun casting a glow.

Sharing the post, Yami captioned it, "Every year, Diwali brings new memories and new beginnings. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Wish you a year full of happiness, health and success!"

RELATED STORIES

Aditya shared the picture and wrote, "Your smile, It lights up the world!! Happy Chhoti Diwali to all from my better half and me!! #HappyChhotiDiwali." Reacting to the picture, Yami dropped a red heart and smiling face with halo emojis.

Last month, Yami celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Aditya. Sharing their picture on Instagram, she wrote, "'We see the same moon, you and I…’ Our first Karvachauth."

Earlier, Yami had shared pictures on Instagram as she visited the Golden Temple with Aditya. Yami wore a pink suit and kept her hair tied. Aditya opted for a black and white suit as they both posed in front of the temple.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4 this year at her farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. They had informed their fans about their wedding on Instagram and also shared pictures.

Yami and Aditya have worked together on the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. While Aditya directed the film, 

Also Read | Sonali Bendre rakes in compliments for Karwa Chauth look, Yami Gautam shows off her new mangalsutra

Meanwhile, Yami has several films in the pipeline including A Thursday, Lost, and Dasvi. She was recently seen in the horror drama Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yami gautam aditya dhar director aditya dhar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taapsee opens up about how A-list actors don’t want a role in her films

5

Bollywood stars' Diwali through the years. See pics

Neena suggests tears are in store for those who fall in love with married men

Ibrahim recreates Saif’s dance step, poses with distracted Alia. See pics, video
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP