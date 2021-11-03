Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar hugs her in Diwali post: 'Your smile lights up the world'

Actor Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Wednesday shared their pictures, ahead of Diwali. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple dropped the photos as Aditya hugged Yami.

In the picture, Yami Gautam wore a black sweatshirt and tied her hair in space buns. Aditya Dhar wore a black jacket as he held her from behind. While Yami laughed, Aditya smiled for the camera as they posed indoors with the sun casting a glow.

Sharing the post, Yami captioned it, "Every year, Diwali brings new memories and new beginnings. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Wish you a year full of happiness, health and success!"

Aditya shared the picture and wrote, "Your smile, It lights up the world!! Happy Chhoti Diwali to all from my better half and me!! #HappyChhotiDiwali." Reacting to the picture, Yami dropped a red heart and smiling face with halo emojis.

Last month, Yami celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Aditya. Sharing their picture on Instagram, she wrote, "'We see the same moon, you and I…’ Our first Karvachauth."

Earlier, Yami had shared pictures on Instagram as she visited the Golden Temple with Aditya. Yami wore a pink suit and kept her hair tied. Aditya opted for a black and white suit as they both posed in front of the temple.

Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4 this year at her farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. They had informed their fans about their wedding on Instagram and also shared pictures.

Yami and Aditya have worked together on the film Uri: The Surgical Strike. While Aditya directed the film,

Meanwhile, Yami has several films in the pipeline including A Thursday, Lost, and Dasvi. She was recently seen in the horror drama Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.