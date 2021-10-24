Sonali Bendre rakes in compliments for Karwa Chauth look, Yami Gautam shows off her new mangalsutra

Sonali Bendre took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Karwa Chauth outfit. The actor recycled her wedding dress from 19 years ago for the special occasion.

“I have always believed that traditions are what you make of them... to me they are a bridge between the past, present and future. I respect where they came from but never hesitated to give it my own meaning. Karwa Chauth is one such festival… to me, it has always been a celebration of family and friends that are family. A day spent in rituals with the people you love. The fact that I get pampered by my husband is a bonus. It’s a celebration of togetherness and companionship, cementing the love we share with our husbands & the bond between our family and friends,” she wrote with the pictures. They showed her in an orange and pink lehenga, sitting by a window.

Sonali also showed her new Bulgari mangalsutra, made famous by Priyanka Chopra a few months ago. “Fun fact… I’m wearing my wedding lehenga from 19 years ago by @manishmalhotra05 and have paired it with this beautiful mangalsutra from @bulgari. Then and now, the worlds can meet, if you just approach it with love,” she wrote. Her picture got compliments from Tahira Kashyap and Patralekha, who left heart emojis on her post. Delnaaz Irani wrote, “So pretty.” Hrithik Roshan also liked the post. +

Not just Sonali, Yami Gautam also flaunted her new mangalsutra by the same brand. “The joy of celebrating my first Karvachauth is unmatched and it became more special as I wear @bulgari Mangalsutra,” she wrote with her pictures. Yami wore a bright red saree and her usual dejhoor earrings.

Other stars celebrating Karwa Chauth are Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and more. Mira was spotted at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's home on Sunday evening. She wore a red outfit and was seen carrying puja items. Shilpa got the traditional sargi from her mother-in-law and shared a video of it on Instagram.