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Yami Gautam says Aditya Dhar is raising son Vedavid after Dhurandhar as she resumes work, thanks ‘support system’

Yami Gautam discussed her journey as a working mother, highlighting her support system of family, including husband Aditya Dhar. 

May 01, 2026 06:25 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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While female actors earlier had limited opportunities and were often expected to step away from work after becoming mothers, the narrative is gradually changing. Today, actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Yami Gautam are redefining what it means to balance a thriving career with motherhood. In a recent interview with Grazia, Yami opened up about her journey as a working mother and shared how the support of her mother and husband, director Aditya Dhar, helps her manage both her professional and personal life seamlessly.

Yami Gautam reveals how she, Aditya Dhar manage work and parenthood.

Yami spoke about her “support system” that helps her balance work and personal life and said, “It's because of the support system I have; it would have been difficult otherwise. We need help, there's no denial in that, but we must acknowledge it, and when that help is given, there's nobody else than your own family. I'm very grateful to my mother because that's how I can do what I do.”

She further spoke about Aditya Dhar stepping in while she is away and said, “With a baby so young, even a set is not the right place perhaps for a child. It's literally your heart outside your body, and who do you trust with your heart when both the parents are working. Right now, I'm working, and Aditya's just had both the releases so now he can be with Vedavid. Of course, our families are there, so we figure this out together. You can't fully plan this, you have to go with the flow, keeping in mind that the biggest priority in life forever will be your child, your parents and your family.”

When Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam embraced parenthood

Helmed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions. The exact release date is yet to be announced.

 
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam says Aditya Dhar is raising son Vedavid after Dhurandhar as she resumes work, thanks ‘support system’
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