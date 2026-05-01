Yami Gautam says Aditya Dhar is raising son Vedavid after Dhurandhar as she resumes work, thanks ‘support system’

While female actors earlier had limited opportunities and were often expected to step away from work after becoming mothers, the narrative is gradually changing. Today, actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Yami Gautam are redefining what it means to balance a thriving career with motherhood. In a recent interview with Grazia, Yami opened up about her journey as a working mother and shared how the support of her mother and husband, director Aditya Dhar, helps her manage both her professional and personal life seamlessly.

Yami Gautam reveals how she, Aditya Dhar manage work and parenthood.

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Yami spoke about her “support system” that helps her balance work and personal life and said, “It's because of the support system I have; it would have been difficult otherwise. We need help, there's no denial in that, but we must acknowledge it, and when that help is given, there's nobody else than your own family. I'm very grateful to my mother because that's how I can do what I do.”

She further spoke about Aditya Dhar stepping in while she is away and said, “With a baby so young, even a set is not the right place perhaps for a child. It's literally your heart outside your body, and who do you trust with your heart when both the parents are working. Right now, I'm working, and Aditya's just had both the releases so now he can be with Vedavid. Of course, our families are there, so we figure this out together. You can't fully plan this, you have to go with the flow, keeping in mind that the biggest priority in life forever will be your child, your parents and your family.”

When Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam embraced parenthood

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{{^usCountry}} Yami and Aditya first crossed paths while working on the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. What began as a friendship eventually turned into a deeper connection. After keeping their relationship private, the couple surprised fans by announcing their marriage in 2021. They embraced parenthood in 2024 with the arrival of their son, Vedavid. Yami Gautam’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yami and Aditya first crossed paths while working on the 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. What began as a friendship eventually turned into a deeper connection. After keeping their relationship private, the couple surprised fans by announcing their marriage in 2021. They embraced parenthood in 2024 with the arrival of their son, Vedavid. Yami Gautam’s upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Yami will next be seen in the horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, she revealed the film’s synopsis: “A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into a slice of heaven…until her brother-in-law suspects that things may not be as perfect as they seem! The ideal bahu could very well be an evil force from an outer world!! Can this family survive her? #NayyiNavelli releasing at your nearest cinemas soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yami will next be seen in the horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, she revealed the film’s synopsis: “A picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into a slice of heaven…until her brother-in-law suspects that things may not be as perfect as they seem! The ideal bahu could very well be an evil force from an outer world!! Can this family survive her? #NayyiNavelli releasing at your nearest cinemas soon.” {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions. The exact release date is yet to be announced.

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