Yami Gautam says Dhurandhar's success tells ‘it was always about scripts’; reveals Aditya Dhar is ‘unaffected’ by it

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s two-part film Dhurandhar shattered box office records and earned praise from filmmakers, actors, and fans alike. In a recent interview with Grazia, Aditya’s wife, actor Yami Gautam, spoke about how the film’s success has pushed the industry to prioritise strong scripts. She also revealed whether their personal perspectives have changed following the film’s blockbuster run. Yami Gautam says Aditya Dhar is unfazed by Dhurandhar's success.

Yami Gautam talks about Dhurandhar's success Using Dhurandhar as an example, Yami reflected on the industry’s evolving growth curve and what the film’s success signifies. She said, “This is why I said it was always a director's medium – it was always script and all those basic things that make a film, a film. The basics are back, so that's a massive shift. It's not just about a film doing well and new box office records – I don't think Dhurandhar's success is telling us only that. We were struggling to get people into theatres, and we were figuring and toying around with things. But people thronging theatres tells you – we are ready, we want you to make amazing films, we'll watch, and yes, we'll come repeatedly.”

When asked if her and Aditya’s personal perspectives had changed after the film’s success, Yami said, “Nothing has changed us as people. That also comes from Aditya, and the kind of person he is, very unaffected and extremely humble. I've seen him through different phases; there are highs and lows and vulnerable phases, but it's not like during that phase we expressed our frustration or let it out. Both of us are extremely thankful to God, for us spirituality is very important, we believe in the Almighty. Good things happen to good people. What's meant for you may be delayed but never denied.”