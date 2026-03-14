Ram Gopal Varma says people jealous of Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam after Dhurandhar: ‘Industry waiting for them to fall’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been vocal in his praise for Aditya Dhar ever since he watched his spy thriller, Dhurandhar. Once again lauding the filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma said that Aditya’s growing success has made many in the industry envious, claiming people are waiting for him and his wife, actor Yami Gautam to fail. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been all praise for Aditya Dhar ever since the release of Dhurandhar.

RGV feels people jealous of Aditya Dhar During an interview with Rediff, RGV praised Aditya for his craftsmanship and command over filmmaking techniques, saying his work has fundamentally changed how stories are told on screen.

Ram Gopal said, “You have to understand what Aditya Dhar has done to the movie business. He has changed the entire grammar of storytelling on screen. Our movies will never be the same again, and I am talking about all the languages, not only Hindi. In Telugu, many of the forthcoming big-budget action films are undergoing massive reshooting. Which means huge budgetary liabilities. So, of course, they hate him. He has forced them to get out of their comfort zones, and that costs a helluva lot of money."

The filmmaker also spoke about Aditya’s wife, Yami, in the interview, who got plaudits for her role in the courtroom drama Haq. Helmed by Suparn Verma, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Sheeba Chaddha. The film is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum, which dealt with matrimonial rights within Muslim households. Haq traces Bano's journey, a woman who turns to the law after her husband marries his first love and denies financial support for their children.

Talking about the couple, Ram Gopal shared, “Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam will have to move forward with extra caution. The film industry is waiting for them to fumble and fall.”

About Dhurandhar 2 Aditya’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is one of the most anticipated Hindi films in recent years. The film marks Ranveer Singh’s return as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat – an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. The heavily anticipated sequel also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Part 1 was a mega success, earning ₹1300 crore worldwide. The first part was released in December last year and has been re-released on the big screen before the sequel.

The film was initially set for a box office showdown with Yash’s much-anticipated Toxic, but the clash was avoided after the latter postponed its release from March 19 to June 4. However, the spy thriller will now face fresh competition from Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a long-awaited Pawan Kalyan film, which is a remake of Vijay’s Theri. Both films are releasing on March 19 with paid previews on the evening of March 18.