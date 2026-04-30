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Yami Gautam says Dhurandhar's success tells ‘it was always about scripts’; reveals Aditya Dhar is ‘unaffected’ by it

Yami Gautam emphasised that Dhurandhar's success reflected a shift towards quality storytelling, while she and Aditya remain humble and grateful.

Apr 30, 2026 02:17 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s two-part film Dhurandhar shattered box office records and earned praise from filmmakers, actors, and fans alike. In a recent interview with Grazia, Aditya’s wife, actor Yami Gautam, spoke about how the film’s success has pushed the industry to prioritise strong scripts. She also revealed whether their personal perspectives have changed following the film’s blockbuster run.

Yami Gautam talks about Dhurandhar's success

Yami Gautam says Aditya Dhar is unfazed by Dhurandhar's success.

Using Dhurandhar as an example, Yami reflected on the industry’s evolving growth curve and what the film’s success signifies. She said, “This is why I said it was always a director's medium – it was always script and all those basic things that make a film, a film. The basics are back, so that's a massive shift. It's not just about a film doing well and new box office records – I don't think Dhurandhar's success is telling us only that. We were struggling to get people into theatres, and we were figuring and toying around with things. But people thronging theatres tells you – we are ready, we want you to make amazing films, we'll watch, and yes, we'll come repeatedly.”

The first instalment of the two-part film, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi, released in December last year. Despite mixed reviews, it went on to become a blockbuster, earning over 1,300 crore worldwide at the box office and setting high expectations for the sequel.

The second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released in March 2026, lived up to fans’ expectations. It surpassed the lifetime collection of its predecessor within just two weeks. So far, the film has collected 1,782 crore worldwide and 1,113 crore net in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the 1,000 crore mark domestically. The film also featured a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam.

 
yami gautam aditya dhar
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