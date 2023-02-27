Yami Gautam says playing ‘damsel in distress’ in films isn't for her: 'Can’t just be there merely as a presence anymore'

Actor Yami Gautam who was last seen in filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost, recently said despite having a soft corner for dance and music, she feels commercial movies aren't her cup of tea. During an interview, she said she cannot be in a film unless it offers anything solid in terms of her role. She said she has been following the same since her debut film Vicky Donor. Also read: Yami Gautam says she once told her mother to watch Kangana Ranaut's Queen instead of her own film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yami Gautam made her film debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in the 2012 film Vicky Donor. It came after the success of her ads and commercials, followed by her first TV show Chand Ke Paar Chalo. After a successful debut, she starred in films like Badlapur, Sanam Re, Uri: The Surgical Strike, A Thursday, Dasvi and Kaabil among many others.

During a recent conversation, Yami was asked if she believes in forging her own path, in reference to her strong characters in last few films, rather than giving away to the box office dynamics. In reply, the actor told Puja Talwar, “I figured that, especially since 2019 that while there always be room and space and room for every kind of film, as you said that damsel in distress, I don't know if that’s really going to work as a characterisation, but definitely not for me. Even if I choose to do a very commercial film, it will have to have me doing something substantial in it. I can’t just be there merely as a presence anymore.” In 2019, Yami delivered Uri, directed by her husband Aditya Dhar, which took off her career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I always wanted to do this that's why I had a debut with a film like Vicky Donor. But people forget very soon. Now they feel like ‘now we feel you have arrived, now we see you doing all these roles.’ I am like ‘I did that right with my first film also. I was trying to do the same thing. But there’s always a better time for things. I don't think for me I’ll really work, although I love songs, I love dance. I love to do that…I don't know how commercial but my idea is jo bhi film karo, chahye Lost jaise film hai, A Thursday, aanewali Chor hai (for me the commercial aspect of a film is), it should be commercial in the sense that people should enjoy it,” Yami further added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yami's latest outing Lost features her in the role of a journalist who digs deep after a young man goes missing in Kolkata. It also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam and Pia Bajpiee. She will be next seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and OMG – Oh My God! 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.